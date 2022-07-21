McKeany-Flavell Launches Expanded Risk Management Services

Premier partner to the food & beverage industry launches strategic risk management and systematic modeling services

LAFAYETTE, Calif., July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to growing demand from customers in the food and beverage industry for enhanced risk management assistance, McKeany-Flavell announced the launch of its expanded commodity risk management program.

EMPOWERING CLIENTS WITH COMMERCIAL INTELLIGENCE,SUPPLY CHAIN EXPERTISE, AND RISK MANAGEMENT SOLUTIONS (PRNewswire)

Michael Caughlan, President and CEO, and Shawn Bingham, Director of Risk Management, announced the launch. McKeany-Flavell, offers commodity market expertise in sugar, corn sweeteners, edible oils, cocoa and chocolate, fruit and fruit concentrates, nutmeats, CBD, and other ingredients.

Shawn Bingham, who heads the new program, joined McKeany-Flavell in January 2021 to develop the new offering and integrate his strategic systematic modeling platform. Shawn is a veteran of the futures and options industry and a Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst. He is a past member of both the Chicago Board of Trade and Chicago Board Options Exchange and has worked for several industry recognized firms.

"Successful procurement price risk management means striking a balance between supply assurance, cost avoidance and volatility.", said Shawn. "We recommend a portfolio strategy approach, using multiple tools and disciplines to achieve your procurement goals."

Mike Caughlan commented, "After months of preparation to establish a robust risk management service for our established clientele, we are proudly moving forward with this new program with great confidence. The addition of a highly experienced risk management professional like Shawn allows us to do so. Clients who are interested in benefiting from expanded risk management solutions during these volatile times should contact us directly."

