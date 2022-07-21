Evofem Partners with a360 Media to Support Phexxi® Prescription Growth

Agreement with a360 Media Delivers Phexxi Branded Content in Leading Entertainment and Lifestyle Magazines

a360 Media's Brands Include US Magazine, InTouch Weekly, and Woman's World

16% Lift in New Phexxi Prescriptions After First Two Weeks of Partnership

SAN DIEGO, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Evofem Biosciences, Inc., (Nasdaq: EVFM) today announced an agreement between Evofem and a360 Media under which Phexxi® (lactic acid, citric acid, and potassium bitartrate) branded content will appear in some of the most widely read entertainment and lifestyle magazines and websites in the U.S.

"We are thrilled to partner with a360 Media to raise awareness of Phexxi among the millions of women reading some of the most popular magazines and websites in America," said Saundra Pelletier, Chief Executive Officer of Evofem.

a360 Media reaches 60 million unique digital visitors per month and another 27 million via print audiences. One out of every three a360 Media readers and digital users is a female between the ages of 18 and 34, making this partnership an ideal union. To date, 72% of the prescriptions through the Phexxi telehealth program are to women in this demographic.

After the first two weeks of the partnership, new prescriptions of Phexxi - a hormone-free, on-demand prescription contraceptive vaginal gel - were up 16%.

"Our magazine and digital brands are geared towards women looking for the latest on current events and information that can help them better their health and relationships," said Neil Goldstein, a360 Media's EVP, Chief Revenue Officer. "We are pleased to partner with Evofem to boost Phexxi's visibility with our readers, especially those women seeking hormone-free contraception, or those who are tired of the side effects they may be suffering from hormonal methods."

Three popular magazines featuring Phexxi content are on newsstands now, with more to come during the next several months.

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., (Nasdaq: EVFM) is developing and commercializing innovative products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health, including hormone-free, woman-controlled contraception and protection from chlamydia and gonorrhea. The Company's first FDA-approved product, Phexxi® (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate), is a hormone-free, on-demand prescription contraceptive vaginal gel. It comes in a box of 12 pre-filled applicators and is applied 0-60 minutes before each act of sex. Learn more at phexxi.com and evofem.com.

Phexxi® is a registered trademark of Evofem Biosciences, Inc.

