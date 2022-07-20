STARBOARD REALTY ADVISORS COMPLETES SALE OF 1.25 ACRE RETAIL PROPERTY IN BARSTOW, CALIFORNIA

IRVINE, Calif., July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Starboard Realty Advisors is pleased to announce the $2.85 million sale of a newly constructed Kentucky Fried Chicken at 1440 E. Main Street, in Barstow, California. Starboard was represented by Matthew Mousavi of SRS National Net Lease Group, and Jeff Lin of Colliers International represented the Buyer.

The property is located on E. Main Street in Barstow, California, near the I-15, a major corridor between Los Angeles and Las Vegas. Neighboring tenants include Dutch Bros Coffee, Taco Bell, McDonald's, and Burger King among others.

The property was a built-to-suit construction with a drive-through and opened for business in February 2022.

Starboard Realty Advisors, LLC, headquartered in Irvine, California, acquires, manages, develops and operates multi-family, multi-tenant retail shopping centers and single tenant triple net properties. Starboard is a privately held, fully integrated real estate firm, whose principals have more than 30 years of hands-on, cycle-tested experience in acquiring, developing, leasing, repositioning, managing, financing, and disposing of retail, multifamily, office and industrial real estate during which they have developed a network of relationships with brokers, sellers, retailers, and an array of other tenants. For more information, please visit www.starboard-realty.com.

