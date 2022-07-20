Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare CEO named Most Influential Black Executive by Savoy magazine

MEMPHIS, Tenn., July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare today announced its President and CEO Michael Ugwueke was named one of the "2022 Most Influential Black Executives in Corporate America" by Savoy magazine. Savoy is the foremost publication highlighting culture, business, lifestyle and entertainment news. Their Most Influential Black Executives in Corporate America ranking is considered the definitive listing of African American executives, influencers, and achievers who are impacting corporate America.

Ugwueke was honored at a Washington, D.C., reception yesterday, alongside fellow recipients. Honorees include Lowe's Chairman and CEO Marvin Ellison, Carnival President and CEO Arnold McDonald and Walgreens Boots Alliance CEO Rosalind Brewer.

"It is a tremendous honor to be included among such distinguished leaders in this year's Most Influential Black Executives list," said Ugwueke. "I'm humbled by this recognition, and it goes without saying that the advancements Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare has achieved, including straight A safety and quality ratings, is possible only through the dedication of my fellow executives, our Associates and medical staff to improving every life we touch."

His career spanning four decades, Ugwueke began his tenure with Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare in 2007 as CEO of Methodist South Hospital and assumed the dual role of CEO of Methodist North Hospital in 2009. In 2013, he was named COO of the entire Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare system, and four years later in 2017, he was named president and CEO. Under his leadership, Methodist Le Bonheur has grown as an award-winning destination for high quality clinical care. In 2021, he was honored by the Tennessee Hospital Association as a CEO of Distinction for his exceptional leadership of the Methodist Le Bonheur system during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Savoy is proud to present the 2022 Most Influential Black Executives in Corporate America. In this issue, we assembled an elite representation of African American men and women who have been recognized for their executive and business leadership in national and global-leading corporations," said L.P. Green, II, Publisher of Savoy magazine. "These innovative trailblazers have led efforts to foster growth for some of the country's highest-performing companies throughout and beyond the US market."

Savoy's selection of the Most Influential Black Executives includes an examination of the nominee's corporate sector influence, scholastic achievement, career growth, community outreach, and recognition. More than 500 prospective candidates were in consideration.

Based in Memphis, Tennessee, Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare (MLH) has been caring for patients and families regardless of ability to pay for more than 100 years. Guided by roots in the United Methodist Church and founded in 1918 to help meet the growing need for quality healthcare in the greater Memphis area, MLH has grown from one hospital into a comprehensive healthcare system with 13,000 Associates supporting six hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, outpatient facilities, hospice residence and physician practices serving communities across the Mid-South. From transplants and advanced heart procedures to expert neurology services and compassionate cancer care, MLH offers clinical expertise with a focus on improving every life we touch.

