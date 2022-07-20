ERVIN COHEN & JESSUP'S RANDALL LEFF AND GEOFFREY GOLD NAMED TOP LITIGATORS IN LOS ANGELES

LOS ANGELES, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ervin Cohen & Jessup LLP announced today that Co-Managing Partner Randall Leff and Partner Geoffrey Gold have been recognized for their accomplishments as leading attorneys within the Los Angeles business community and named to the Los Angeles Business Journal's annual list "2022 Leaders of Influence: Litigators & Trial Lawyers." The publication notes that litigators are a "special breed of attorney" because they need to "transcend expert comprehension of the legal system."

Recently named a "Legal Visionary" by the Los Angeles Times, Leff has more than 30 years resolving "bet the company" business disputes in both state and federal court. The feature reports, "His clients value his consistently customized, high-quality legal services with his signature enthusiasm, creativity, and passion." The feature continues by mentioning that Leff has built his reputation "by developing innovative strategies that recognize the relationship between the immediate legal and the long-term goals of the business." By working collaboratively with his clients, Leff is able to "solve problems creatively and minimize the impact of litigation."

Leff currently serves on the Executive Committee of Geneva Group International (GGI), an international group of attorneys and consultants. Through his participation in GGI, Leff has been representing domestic and international businesses in both litigation and transactional matters throughout the United States.

Gold is a trial lawyer specializing in business and real estate matters. According to the publication, his clients appreciate his "ability and proven track record in obtaining significant arbitration awards, favorable mediation results and settlements, grants of summary judgment and trial victories while keeping costs under control." The feature continues noting Gold "frequently acts as outside general counsel for small and medium size business clients and special counsel for large companies" using his "expertise in working with developing businesses and assisting individual and corporate clients with their everyday legal affairs." Gold has substantial experience negotiating, documenting and closing difficult real estate transactions, and counseling clients on how not only to win, but to avoid litigation.

Ervin Cohen & Jessup LLP is a full-service firm that provides a broad range of business-related legal services including corporate law; litigation; intellectual property & technology law; real estate transactions and finance; construction & environmental law; tax planning and controversies; employment law; health care law; bankruptcy, receivership and reorganization; and estate planning. For more information, visit http://www.ecjlaw.com/

View original content:

SOURCE Ervin Cohen & Jessup LLP