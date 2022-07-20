Arkose Labs Integrates with Ping Identity's DaVinci to help Enterprises Prevent Advanced Account-based Fraud Attacks

In H1 2022, 93% of attacks were launched by intelligent bots, hyper focused on fintech, gaming, travel companies

SAN MATEO, Calif., July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arkose Labs ™, the global leader in fraud deterrence and account security, announced today a new integration with Ping Identity (NYSE: PING) leveraging PingOne DaVinci, a no-code identity orchestration service. The integration provides an advanced layer of protection to prevent bot and human-led fraud attacks on account registration and login flows.

The integration creates a secure identity ecosystem and a frictionless digital experience for users.

Insights from the Arkose Global Network™ show that the number of active fraudsters has increased by 10x since 2019 and consumer account-based fraud continues to drive nearly 33% of cybercrime losses. The efficacy of Arkose Labs' technology is well-regarded, with the largest companies in the world seeing a 90%+ improvement in bot detection with a 70%+ improvement in authorized user throughput.

The integration combines Ping Identity's best-in-class IAM platform with the Arkose Fraud Deterrence Platform™, creating a secure identity ecosystem and a frictionless digital experience for users. Leveraging Arkose Labs and Ping Identity, enterprise customers can better identify authorized users up front, allowing them to easily sign up and log in. And equally important, this partnership reduces enterprise reliance on multi factor authentication (MFA).

Upon today's news, Arkose Labs Chief Product Officer Ashish Jain said: "Arkose Labs is very excited to integrate our leading fraud detection and protection platform into DaVinci. Together with Ping we are providing a best in class experience to end users while helping to protect a company's digital environment from malicious attacks. We are excited to work together to continue building the best protected user experiences across e-commerce, finance, gaming, and consumer technology companies."

Arkose Labs joins a growing list of companies developing integrations with PingOne DaVinci through the Ping Identity Global Technology Partner Program . Partner solutions that integrate with PingOne DaVinci enable organizations to be more competitive in this new digital era where the seamless user experience is not sacrificed for evolving demands on security.

"Ping Identity is committed to expanding our technology partner ecosystem to deliver better, more frictionless customer experiences," said Loren Russon, the SVP of product management at Ping Identity. "Our partnership with Arkose Labs leverages PingOne DaVinci's seamless orchestration to ensure dynamic user journeys are delivered quickly and efficiently at every stage of the user journey."

For more information on Arkose Labs partnership with Ping Identity visit Arkose Labs Ping DaVinci Connector .

About Arkose Labs

Arkose Labs' mission is to create an online environment where all consumers are protected from malicious activity. Recognized by Gartner as a "Cool Vendor in Fraud and Authentication," the company offers the world's first $1 million credential stuffing warranty. Its AI-powered platform combines powerful risk assessments with dynamic attack response that undermines the ROI behind attacks while improving good user throughput. Headquartered in San Mateo, CA with offices in Brisbane and Sydney, Australia, San Jose, Costa Rica, and London, UK, the company debuted as the 83rd fastest-growing company in North America on the 2021 Deloitte Fast500 ranking.

About Ping Identity

At Ping Identity, we believe in making digital experiences both secure and seamless for all users, without compromise. That's digital freedom. We let enterprises combine our best-in-class identity solutions with third-party services they already use to remove passwords, prevent fraud, support Zero Trust, or anything in between. This can be accomplished through a simple drag-and-drop canvas. That's why more than half of the Fortune 100 choose Ping Identity to protect digital interactions from their users while making experiences frictionless. Learn more at www.pingidentity.com .

