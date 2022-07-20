Akima Awarded $109.7 Million Contract to Provide Aircraft Logistics to the U.S. Air Force Academy

Will provide a range of logistics support for 58 USAFA aircraft in Colorado Springs, CO

HERNDON, Va., July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Akima Logistics Services today announced that it has been awarded a contract to provide contractor logistics support to the United States Air Force Academy (USAFA) in Colorado Springs, CO. The contract has a value of $109.7 million over ten years if all options are exercised.

"We are honored to prepare cadets for their future missions by supporting the Academy's three major flying training programs and over 15,000 sorties a year." said Scott Rauer, President of Akima's Facilities Solutions Group. "This award demonstrates the confidence the Air Force continues to show in Akima as a trusted provider of aviation maintenance, logistics, and supply chain services."

Akima will support three Flying Training Squadrons: the 94th FTS Glider/Soaring Training, the 98th FTS Parachute Training, 557th FTS Powered Flight Training. As a part of the contract, Akima will provide base support services, organizational and depot maintenance, sortie support, scheduling, maintenance, and aircraft recovery. Akima will also provide tow aircraft and tow pilots in support of glider/soaring training.

In addition to support at USAFA, work will be performed at Peterson AFB, and the USAFA auxiliary airfield in Colorado Springs, CO. The contract was awarded by the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center at Tinker AFB, Oklahoma.

About Akima Logistics Services

Akima Logistics Services (ALS) is a premier small business provider of aviation services to the Department of Defense and federal civilian government. From the warehouse to the airfield, our team of experts deliver comprehensive support designed to optimize and maintain all the links in your supply chain. Our services meet the rigid AS9100 and AS9110 certification standards, representing the highest quality in the aviation services industry. Whether your mission is routine or critical, ALS stands ready as a trusted partner. To learn more, visit www.akimalogistics.com.

About Akima

Akima is a global enterprise with more than 8,000 employees, delivering agile solutions to the federal government in the core areas of facilities, maintenance, and repair; information technology; logistics; protective services; systems engineering; mission support; furniture, fixtures & equipment (FF&E); and construction. As a subsidiary of NANA, an Alaska Native Corporation owned by more than 14,000 Iñupiat shareholders, Akima's core mission is to enable superior outcomes for our customers' missions while simultaneously creating a long-lived asset for NANA consistent with our Iñupiat values. In 2021, Akima ranked #28 on Washington Technology's Top 100 List and #56 on Bloomberg Government's BGOV200 List of top federal contractors. To learn more about Akima, visit www.akima.com.

