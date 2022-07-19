ViewRay Announces Conference Call for Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results to be Held After Market on August 2, 2022

CLEVELAND, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewRay, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRAY) announced today details relating to the release of its first quarter 2022 financial results.

ViewRay will hold a conference call to discuss results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. ET. The dial-in numbers are (646) 307-1952 for domestic callers and (888) 672-2415 for international callers. The confirmation number is 7750966. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the investor relations page of ViewRay's corporate website at http://investors.viewray.com/events-and-presentations/upcoming-events.

After the live webcast, a replay will remain available online on the investor relations page of ViewRay's website, under "Financial Events and Webinars", for 14 days following the call. In addition, a telephonic replay of the call will be available until August 16, 2022. The replay dial-in numbers are (800) 770-2030 for domestic callers and (609) 800-9909 for international callers. Please use the conference ID number 7750966.

About ViewRay®

ViewRay, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRAY), designs, manufactures, and markets the MRIdian® MR-Guided Radiation Therapy System. MRIdian is built upon a proprietary high-definition MR imaging system designed from the ground up to address the unique challenges and clinical workflow for advanced radiation oncology. Unlike MR systems used in diagnostic radiology, MRIdian's high-definition MR was purpose-built to address specific challenges, including beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other concerns that potentially may arise when high magnetic fields interact with radiation beams. ViewRay and MRIdian are registered trademarks of ViewRay, Inc.

