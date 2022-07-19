TRIUMPH AND MOOG ENTER INTO 787 MRO AGREEMENT

BERWYN, Pa., July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Triumph Group, Inc., (TRIUMPH) [NYSE:TGI] and Moog Inc. have entered into a four-year agreement to provide maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) solutions for Boeing 787 landing gear and cargo door actuation control systems through Moog's Aftermarket Total Support Program (MTS) for an Asia Pacific operator. This work will be performed at TRIUMPH Actuation Products and Services hydraulic actuation centers of excellence in Yakima, Washington and Clemmons, North Carolina.

TRIUMPH is uniquely positioned as the OEM manufacturer of these 787 actuation products to provide the highest level of technical and customer MRO support.

"As an industry leader for landing gear and cargo door control systems, we look forward to working with Moog to establish a new benchmark for best-in-class life cycle support to 787 operators," said Mike Boland, President of TRIUMPH Actuation Products and Services. "We expect our collaboration on this contract with Moog to be the first of many as we continue to seek new and innovative ways to support our customers."

"MTS has provided industry leading component pooling, maintenance and technical support for over a decade to airlines globally for all large commercial aircraft platforms. The addition of TRIUMPH products into this program provides a broader integrated service to 787 operators with seamless OEM support. Moog is excited to collaborate with TRIUMPH as we continue to expand our service offerings," said Mark Brooks, Group Vice President for Commercial Aircraft Aftermarket.

Moog Inc. is a worldwide designer, manufacturer, and integrator of precision control components and systems. Moog's high-performance systems control military and commercial aircraft, satellites and space vehicles, launch vehicles, missiles, automated industrial machinery, marine and medical equipment. Additional information about the company can be found at www.moog.com. For more information on Moog's Total Support Program, visit https://www.moog.com/markets/aircraft/commercial-aircraft/MoogTotalSupport.html.

TRIUMPH, headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, and overhauls a broad portfolio of aerospace and defense systems and components. The company serves the global aviation industry, including original equipment manufacturers and the full spectrum of military and commercial aircraft operators.

More information about TRIUMPH can be found on the company's website at www.triumphgroup.com .

