NICOLET BANKSHARES, INC. ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER 2022 EARNINGS

Net income of $24 million , consistent with prior quarter and 31% higher than second quarter 2021

Net income of $48 million for first six months of 2022, compared to $37 million for first six months of 2021

Earnings per diluted common share of $1.73 and $3.43 for the three and six months ended June 30

Return on average assets of 1.32% and 1.31% for the three and six months ended June 30

Return on average common equity and return on average tangible common equity of 11.48% and 19.21%, respectively, for second quarter 2022

Regulatory approvals for Charter merger received

GREEN BAY, Wis., July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE: NIC) ("Nicolet" or the "Company") announced second quarter 2022 net income of $24 million and earnings per diluted common share of $1.73, compared to $24 million and $1.70 for first quarter 2022, and $18 million and $1.77 for second quarter 2021, respectively. Annualized quarterly return on average assets was 1.32%, 1.30% and 1.62%, for second quarter 2022, first quarter 2022 and second quarter 2021, respectively.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. Logo (PRNewsFoto/Nicolet Bankshares, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2022 was $48 million and earnings per diluted common share was $3.43, compared to net income of $37 million and earnings per diluted common share of $3.52 for the first half of 2021. Annualized return on average assets was 1.31% and 1.63% for the first six months of 2022 and 2021, respectively.

On March 29, 2022, the Company entered into a definitive merger agreement with Charter Bankshares, Inc. ("Charter") pursuant to which Charter will merge with and into Nicolet. Nicolet expects to issue approximately 1.26 million shares of Nicolet common stock and $38.8 million in cash for the acquisition of Charter. At March 31, 2022, Charter had total assets of $1.1 billion. As of July 12, 2022, all regulatory approvals for the Charter merger had been received. The merger is expected to close in the third quarter of 2022, subject to customary closing conditions.

"Despite the potential distractions of rate hikes and inflationary pressures, our team has remained focused on serving our customers. This focus has resulted in strong fundamental performance, including good loan growth, across our core customer base," said Mike Daniels, President and CEO of Nicolet. "Our customers continue to show that they are smart and resilient as they have kept their balance sheets strong and remain on solid ground. The partnership between our bankers and customers continues to create the shared success upon which Nicolet was founded."

"Our focus on asset quality and bringing back Ag loan participations have been executed well by our team. Our credit quality remains very strong, and nonperforming assets and charge-offs have declined for the second consecutive quarter. We also repurchased approximately $100 million in previously participated Ag loans this quarter which has helped us deliver on our strategies in the Ag sector. The team has done a good job in a short time," Daniels added.

Executive Vice President Eric Witczak commented, "As with all our merger integrations, we remain as focused on the people side as we do the systems side. We believe that we found some wonderful community-focused people, led by Paul Kohler, that will bring the Nicolet story to life in Western Wisconsin and Minnesota."

The Company's financial performance and certain balance sheet line items were impacted by the timing and size of Nicolet's 2021 acquisitions, Mackinac Financial Corporation ("Mackinac") on September 3, 2021 and County Bancorp, Inc. ("County") on December 3, 2021. Certain income statement results, average balances and related ratios for 2021 include partial contributions from Mackinac and County, each from the respective acquisition date. At acquisition, Mackinac added assets of $1.5 billion, loans of $0.9 billion, and deposits of $1.4 billion, while at acquisition County added assets of $1.4 billion, loans of $1.0 billion, and deposits of $1.0 billion.

Balance Sheet Review

At June 30, 2022, period end assets were $7.4 billion, an increase of $50 million (1%) from March 31, 2022, including strong loan growth, partly offset by lower cash and cash equivalents. Total loans increased $295 million (6%) from March 31, 2022, with solid organic loan growth in agricultural, commercial and industrial, and residential first mortgage loans, as well as the repurchase of approximately $100 million previously participated agricultural loans. Excluding the purchased agricultural loans, organic loan growth was 4% from March 31, 2022. Total deposits of $6.3 billion at June 30, 2022, increased $55 million (1%) from March 31, 2022, primarily noninterest-bearing deposits. Total capital was $839 million at June 30, 2022, an increase of $3 million since March 31, 2022, with current quarter earnings partly offset by unfavorable changes in the fair value of available for sale securities and common stock repurchases.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets were $42 million and represented 0.56% of total assets at June 30, 2022, compared to $49 million or 0.68% at March 31, 2022. The allowance for credit losses-loans was $51 million and represented 1.02% of total loans at June 30, 2022, compared to $50 million and 1.07% at March 31, 2022, reflecting strong loan growth, solid asset quality trends, and negligible net charge-offs.

Income Statement Review - Quarter

Net income for second quarter 2022 was $24 million, consistent with net income of $24 million for first quarter 2022.

Net interest income was $55 million for second quarter 2022, up slightly ($1 million) from first quarter 2022, reflecting strong loan volumes and one additional day in the quarter, though still pressured on rates from competitive pricing and the lag in repricing to current market interest rates. Average interest-earning assets of $6.6 billion were down $132 million from first quarter 2022. Average loans of $4.8 billion grew $150 million over first quarter 2022, including both organic loan growth and the repurchase of previously participated agricultural loans, while other interest-earning assets were down $279 million, mostly cash, and average investments were minimally changed. Average interest-bearing liabilities of $4.4 billion decreased $258 million from first quarter 2022, primarily average interest-bearing deposits due to a reduction in retail deposits.

The net interest margin for second quarter 2022 was 3.34%, up 11bps from 3.23% for first quarter 2022. The yield on interest-earning assets increased 13bps (to 3.61%) largely due to the change in mix of interest-earning assets, which shifted to 73% loans, 24% investments, and 3% other interest-earning assets (mostly cash) for second quarter 2022 compared to 70% loans, 23% investments, and 7% other interest-earning assets for first quarter 2022. The cost of funds increased 5bps (to 0.40%) for second quarter 2022, attributable mainly to the repricing of deposits and funding in the higher interest rate environment.

Noninterest income was $14 million for second quarter 2022, down $2 million (11%) compared to first quarter 2022. Net mortgage income of $2 million was down $1 million from first quarter 2022, primarily due to lower gains on sales from declining secondary market volumes. Trust services fee income and brokerage fee income combined decreased $0.7 million (12%) from first quarter 2022, mostly from unfavorable market-related declines. Card interchange income grew $0.4 million (14%) over first quarter 2022 on higher volume and activity. Other noninterest income was down $0.6 million between the sequential quarters mostly due to an $0.8 million unfavorable change in the fair value of nonqualified deferred compensation plan assets from recent market declines, partly offset by $0.2 million higher net loan servicing revenue. Both quarters also included net asset gains primarily related to sales of other real estate owned (mostly closed bank branch locations).

Noninterest expense of $37 million decreased $1 million (3%) from first quarter 2022. Personnel expense decreased $1.5 million (7%) from first quarter 2022, largely due to the offsetting change to the nonqualified deferred compensation plan liabilities and lower health claim experience, partly offset by higher salary expense from the increase in hourly pay or base salary effective at the end of March 2022, which benefitted 67% of our employee base. Non-personnel expenses increased $0.5 million (3%), largely due to $0.5 million higher merger-related expense, $0.2 million higher marketing (timing of marketing campaigns and community support), and $0.2 million higher data processing (volume-based), partly offset by a $0.3 million decline in other noninterest expense from lower costs to carry closed bank branches given the recent sales.

About Nicolet Bankshares, Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. is the bank holding company of Nicolet National Bank, a growing, full-service, community bank providing services ranging from commercial, agricultural and consumer banking to wealth management and retirement plan services. Founded in Green Bay in 2000, Nicolet National Bank operates branches in Northeast and Central Wisconsin, Northern Michigan and the upper peninsula of Michigan. More information can be found at www.nicoletbank.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This communication contains non-GAAP financial measures, such as non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP earnings per diluted common share, tangible book value per common share, return on average tangible common equity, and tangible common equity to tangible assets, where management believes such measures to be helpful to management, investors and others in understanding Nicolet's results of operations or financial position. When non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measures, as well as the reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to the GAAP financial measures, are provided. See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)" below. The non-GAAP net income measure and related reconciliation provide information useful to investors in understanding the operating performance and trends of Nicolet and also aid investors in comparing Nicolet's financial performance to the financial performance of peer banks. Management considers non-GAAP financial ratios to be critical metrics with which to analyze and evaluate financial condition and capital strengths. While non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by stakeholders in the evaluation of a corporation, they have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analyses of results as reported under GAAP.

Forward Looking Statements "Safe Harbor" Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

Certain statements contained in this communication, which are not statements of historical fact, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities law. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Nicolet's business plans, objectives, expectations and intentions, including without limitation Nicolet's prospects and pipelines looking strong and business focus moving forward, as well as certain plans, expectations, goals, the expected closing date of the Charter merger as well as the projections and benefits relating to the proposed merger between Nicolet and Charter, all of which are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Words or phrases such as "anticipate," "believe," "aim," "can," "conclude," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "foresee," "goal," "intend," "may," "might," "outlook," "possible," "plan," "predict," "project," "potential," "seek," "should," "target," "will," "will likely," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, as well as similar expressions, are intended to identify forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements.

Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead express only management's beliefs regarding future results or events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of management's control. It is possible that actual results and outcomes may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results or outcomes indicated in these forward-looking statements. In addition to factors disclosed in reports filed by Nicolet with the SEC, risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to risks and uncertainties for Nicolet with respect to its proposed merger with Charter, that may cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those anticipated include, but are not limited to: (1) the possibility that the proposed merger will not be completed due to the failure to satisfy one or more of the closing conditions of the merger; (2) the possibility that any of the anticipated benefits of the proposed merger will not be realized or will not be realized within the expected time period; (3) the risk that integration of Charter's operations with those of Nicolet will be materially delayed or will be more costly or difficult than expected; (4) the parties' inability to meet expectations regarding the timing of the proposed merger; (5) changes to tax legislation and their potential effects on the accounting for the proposed merger; (6) diversion of management's attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities due to the proposed merger; (7) the challenges of integrating and retaining key employees; (8) the effect of the announcement of the proposed merger on Nicolet's, Charter's or the combined company's respective customer and employee relationships and operating results; (9) the possibility that the proposed merger may be more expensive to complete than anticipated, including as a result of unexpected factors or events; (10) dilution caused by Nicolet's issuance of additional shares of Nicolet common stock in connection with the proposed merger; (11) the magnitude and duration of the COVID pandemic and its impact on the global economy and financial market conditions and Nicolet's business, results of operations and financial condition; (12) changes in consumer demand for financial services; (13) general competitive, economic, political and market conditions and fluctuations; and additional risks that are discussed in Nicolet's SEC filings. Please refer to Nicolet's 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K, as well as its other filings with the SEC, for a more detailed discussion of risks, uncertainties and factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in the forward-looking statements.

All forward-looking statements included in this communication are made as of the date hereof and are based on information available to management at that time. Except as required by law, Nicolet does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date the forward-looking statements were made.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc.



















Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)



















(In thousands, except share data)

06/30/2022

03/31/2022

12/31/2021

09/30/2021

06/30/2021 Assets



















Cash and due from banks

$ 96,189

$ 183,705

$ 209,349

$ 217,608

$ 77,634 Interest-earning deposits

84,828

212,218

385,943

1,132,997

714,772 Cash and cash equivalents

181,017

395,923

595,292

1,350,605

792,406 Certificates of deposit in other banks

15,502

19,692

21,920

24,079

23,387 Securities available for sale, at fair value

813,248

852,331

921,661

715,942

562,028 Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost

695,812

684,991

651,803

49,063

— Other investments

53,269

54,257

44,008

38,602

33,440 Loans held for sale

5,084

9,764

6,447

16,784

11,235 Other assets held for sale

—

—

199,833

177,627

— Loans

4,978,654

4,683,315

4,621,836

3,533,198

2,820,331 Allowance for credit losses - loans

(50,655)

(49,906)

(49,672)

(38,399)

(32,561) Loans, net

4,927,999

4,633,409

4,572,164

3,494,799

2,787,770 Premises and equipment, net

96,656

94,275

94,566

83,513

61,618 Bank owned life insurance ("BOLI")

136,060

135,292

134,476

100,690

84,347 Goodwill and other intangibles, net

336,721

338,068

339,492

269,954

173,711 Accrued interest receivable and other assets

108,884

102,210

113,375

86,162

57,405 Total assets

$ 7,370,252

$ 7,320,212

$ 7,695,037

$ 6,407,820

$ 4,587,347





















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity



















Liabilities:



















Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

$ 2,045,732

$ 1,912,995

$ 1,975,705

$ 1,852,119

$ 1,324,994 Interest-bearing deposits

4,240,534

4,318,125

4,490,211

3,576,655

2,614,028 Total deposits

6,286,266

6,231,120

6,465,916

5,428,774

3,939,022 Short-term borrowings

—

—

—

—

— Long-term borrowings

196,963

206,946

216,915

144,233

45,108 Other liabilities held for sale

—

—

51,586

47,496

— Accrued interest payable and other liabilities

47,636

45,836

68,729

58,039

43,822 Total liabilities

6,530,865

6,483,902

6,803,146

5,678,542

4,027,952 Stockholders' Equity:



















Common stock

134

135

140

120

98 Additional paid-in capital

520,741

524,478

575,045

425,367

261,096 Retained earnings

361,753

337,768

313,604

297,299

289,475 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(43,241)

(26,071)

3,102

6,492

8,726 Total Nicolet stockholders' equity

839,387

836,310

891,891

729,278

559,395 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 7,370,252

$ 7,320,212

$ 7,695,037

$ 6,407,820

$ 4,587,347





















Common shares outstanding

13,407,375

13,456,741

13,994,079

11,952,438

9,843,141

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc.



























Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)























For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended (In thousands, except per share data)

06/30/2022

03/31/2022

12/31/2021

09/30/2021

06/30/2021

6/30/2022

6/30/2021 Interest income:



























Loans, including loan fees

$ 52,954

$ 51,299

$ 52,292

$ 35,294

$ 35,111

$ 104,253

$ 68,973 Taxable investment securities

5,135

5,127

3,999

2,061

2,060

10,262

3,874 Tax-exempt investment securities

647

675

575

517

520

1,322

1,065 Other interest income

790

817

769

869

616

1,607

1,271 Total interest income

59,526

57,918

57,635

38,741

38,307

117,444

75,183 Interest expense:



























Deposits

2,410

2,192

2,649

2,444

2,433

4,602

5,355 Short-term borrowings

28

—

1

—

—

28

— Long-term borrowings

2,004

1,931

1,426

1,113

303

3,935

616 Total interest expense

4,442

4,123

4,076

3,557

2,736

8,565

5,971 Net interest income

55,084

53,795

53,559

35,184

35,571

108,879

69,212 Provision for credit losses

750

300

8,400

6,000

—

1,050

500 Net interest income after provision for credit losses

54,334

53,495

45,159

29,184

35,571

107,829

68,712 Noninterest income:



























Trust services fee income

2,004

2,011

2,050

2,043

1,906

4,015

3,681 Brokerage fee income

2,988

3,688

3,205

3,154

2,991

6,676

5,784 Mortgage income, net

2,205

3,253

4,518

4,808

5,599

5,458

12,829 Service charges on deposit accounts

1,536

1,477

1,482

1,314

1,136

3,013

2,227 Card interchange income

2,950

2,581

2,671

2,299

2,266

5,531

4,193 BOLI income

768

933

722

572

559

1,701

1,086 Asset gains (losses), net

1,603

1,313

465

(1,187)

4,192

2,916

4,903 Other noninterest income

77

687

951

993

1,529

764

2,601 Total noninterest income

14,131

15,943

16,064

13,996

20,178

30,074

37,304 Noninterest expense:



























Personnel expense

19,681

21,191

21,491

16,927

17,084

40,872

32,200 Occupancy, equipment and office

6,891

6,944

7,119

5,749

4,053

13,835

8,190 Business development and marketing

2,057

1,831

1,550

1,654

1,210

3,888

2,199 Data processing

3,596

3,387

3,582

2,939

2,811

6,983

5,469 Intangibles amortization

1,347

1,424

1,094

758

790

2,771

1,642 FDIC assessments

480

480

480

480

480

960

1,075 Merger-related expense

555

98

2,202

2,793

656

653

656 Other noninterest expense

1,931

2,195

1,890

1,761

3,663

4,126

5,397 Total noninterest expense

36,538

37,550

39,408

33,061

30,747

74,088

56,828 Income before income tax expense

31,927

31,888

21,815

10,119

25,002

63,815

49,188 Income tax expense

7,942

7,724

5,510

2,295

6,718

15,666

12,665 Net income

$ 23,985

$ 24,164

$ 16,305

$ 7,824

$ 18,284

$ 48,149

$ 36,523 Earnings per common share:



























Basic

$ 1.79

$ 1.77

$ 1.29

$ 0.75

$ 1.85

$ 3.56

$ 3.67 Diluted

$ 1.73

$ 1.70

$ 1.25

$ 0.73

$ 1.77

$ 3.43

$ 3.52 Common shares outstanding:



























Basic weighted average

13,402

13,649

12,626

10,392

9,902

13,525

9,949 Diluted weighted average

13,852

14,215

13,049

10,776

10,326

14,035

10,365

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc.



























Consolidated Financial Summary (Unaudited)























For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended (In thousands, except share & per share data)

06/30/2022

3/31/2022

12/31/2021

9/30/2021

6/30/2021

6/30/2022

6/30/2021 Selected Average Balances:



























Loans

$ 4,838,535

$ 4,688,784

$ 3,952,330

$ 3,076,422

$ 2,869,105

$ 4,764,073

$ 2,847,504 Investment securities

1,573,027

1,575,624

1,269,562

611,870

537,632

1,574,319

533,013 Interest-earning assets

6,579,644

6,711,191

5,923,581

4,734,768

4,109,394

6,645,054

4,099,553 Cash and cash equivalents

217,553

568,472

839,607

1,100,153

716,873

392,043

733,383 Goodwill and other intangibles, net

337,289

338,694

294,051

201,748

174,026

337,988

174,424 Total assets

7,273,219

7,519,636

6,772,363

5,246,193

4,527,839

7,395,747

4,521,419 Deposits

6,188,044

6,392,544

5,754,778

4,448,468

3,897,797

6,289,729

3,886,563 Interest-bearing liabilities

4,425,450

4,683,915

4,006,307

3,093,031

2,684,871

4,553,968

2,724,332 Stockholders' equity (common)

837,975

861,319

784,666

608,946

550,974

849,582

547,775 Selected Ratios: (1)



























Book value per common share

$ 62.61

$ 62.15

$ 63.73

$ 61.01

$ 56.83

$ 62.61

$ 56.83 Tangible book value per common share (2)

$ 37.49

$ 37.03

$ 39.47

$ 38.43

$ 39.18

$ 37.49

$ 39.18 Return on average assets

1.32 %

1.30 %

0.96 %

0.59 %

1.62 %

1.31 %

1.63 % Return on average common equity

11.48

11.38

8.24

5.10

13.31

11.43

13.45 Return on average tangible common equity (2)

19.21

18.75

13.19

7.62

19.46

18.98

19.73 Average equity to average assets

11.52

11.45

11.59

11.61

12.17

11.49

12.12 Stockholders' equity to assets

11.39

11.42

11.59

11.38

12.19

11.39

12.19 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (2)

7.15

7.14

7.51

7.48

8.74

7.15

8.74 Net interest margin

3.34

3.23

3.57

2.94

3.45

3.29

3.38 Efficiency ratio

53.74

54.56

56.73

65.32

59.37

54.16

55.66 Effective tax rate

24.88

24.22

25.26

22.68

26.87

24.55

25.75 Selected Asset Quality Information:



























Nonaccrual loans

$ 36,580

$ 39,670

$ 44,154

$ 16,715

$ 6,932

$ 36,580

$ 6,932 Other real estate owned - closed branches

4,378

9,019

10,307

2,895

2,895

4,378

2,895 Other real estate owned

628

797

1,648

1,574

—

628

— Nonperforming assets

$ 41,586

$ 49,486

$ 56,109

$ 21,184

$ 9,827

$ 41,586

$ 9,827 Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)

$ (149)

$ 66

$ (10)

$ 58

$ 65

$ (83)

$ 112 Allowance for credit losses-loans to loans

1.02 %

1.07 %

1.07 %

1.09 %

1.15 %

1.02 %

1.15 % Net loan charge-offs to average loans (1)

(0.01)

0.01

0.00

0.01

0.01

0.00

0.01 Nonperforming loans to total loans

0.73

0.85

0.96

0.47

0.25

0.73

0.25 Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.56

0.68

0.73

0.33

0.21

0.56

0.21 Stock Repurchase Information:



























Common stock repurchased (dollars) (3)

$ 6,277

$ 54,420

$ 27,784

$ 17,125

$ 12,453

$ 60,697

$ 16,555 Common stock repurchased (full shares) (3)

67,949

593,713

345,166

233,594

157,418

661,662

214,304

(1) Income statement-related ratios for partial-year periods are annualized. (2) See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures below for a reconciliation of these financial measures. (3) Reflects common stock repurchased under board of director authorizations for the common stock repurchase program.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc.





















Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin Analysis (Unaudited)

































































For the Three Months Ended





June 30, 2022

March 31, 2022

June 30, 2021





Average





Average

Average





Average

Average





Average

(In thousands)

Balance

Interest

Rate

Balance

Interest

Rate

Balance

Interest

Rate

ASSETS





































PPP loans

$ 5,333

$ 13

0.93 %

$ 13,503

$ 1,377

40.79 %

$ 205,639

$ 4,862

9.35 %

All other loans

4,833,202

52,971

4.34 %

4,675,281

49,957

4.27 %

2,663,466

30,267

4.50 %

Total loans (1) (2)

4,838,535

52,984

4.34 %

4,688,784

51,334

4.38 %

2,869,105

35,129

4.85 %

Investment securities (2)

1,573,027

6,126

1.56 %

1,575,624

6,158

1.57 %

537,632

2,794

2.08 %

Other interest-earning assets

168,082

790

1.87 %

446,783

817

0.73 %

702,657

616

0.35 %

Total interest-earning assets

6,579,644

$ 59,900

3.61 %

6,711,191

$ 58,309

3.48 %

4,109,394

$ 38,539

3.72 %

Other assets, net

693,575









808,445









418,445









Total assets

$ 7,273,219









$ 7,519,636









$ 4,527,839









LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

























Interest-bearing core deposits

$ 3,787,103

$ 1,857

0.20 %

$ 4,009,898

$ 1,637

0.17 %

$ 2,387,730

$ 1,523

0.26 %

Brokered deposits

423,372

553

0.52 %

459,460

555

0.49 %

253,816

910

1.44 %

Total interest-bearing deposits

4,210,475

2,410

0.23 %

4,469,358

2,192

0.20 %

2,641,546

2,433

0.37 %

Wholesale funding

214,975

2,032

3.77 %

214,557

1,931

3.60 %

43,325

303

2.76 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities

4,425,450

$ 4,442

0.40 %

4,683,915

$ 4,123

0.35 %

2,684,871

$ 2,736

0.41 %

Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

1,977,569









1,923,186









1,256,251









Other liabilities

32,225









51,216









35,743









Stockholders' equity

837,975









861,319









550,974









Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 7,273,219









$ 7,519,636









$ 4,527,839









Net interest income and rate spread





$ 55,458

3.21 %





$ 54,186

3.13 %





$ 35,803

3.31 %

Net interest margin









3.34 %









3.23 %









3.45 %













































For the Six Months Ended

















June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021

















Average





Average

Average





Average













(In thousands)

Balance

Interest

Rate

Balance

Interest

Rate













ASSETS





































PPP loans

$ 9,395

$ 1,390

29.41 %

$ 206,066

$ 8,813

8.51 %













All other loans

4,754,678

102,928

4.31 %

2,641,438

60,200

4.54 %













Total loans (1) (2)

4,764,073

104,318

4.36 %

2,847,504

69,013

4.83 %













Investment securities (2)

1,574,319

12,284

1.56 %

533,013

5,383

2.02 %













Other interest-earning assets

306,662

1,607

1.05 %

719,036

1,271

0.35 %













Total interest-earning assets

6,645,054

$ 118,209

3.54 %

4,099,553

$ 75,667

3.68 %













Other assets, net

750,693









421,866





















Total assets

$ 7,395,747









$ 4,521,419





















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

























Interest-bearing core deposits

$ 3,897,885

$ 3,494

0.18 %

$ 2,391,816

$ 3,364

0.28 %













Brokered deposits

441,316

1,108

0.51 %

285,029

1,991

1.41 %













Total interest-bearing deposits

4,339,201

4,602

0.21 %

2,676,845

5,355

0.40 %













Wholessale funding

214,767

3,963

3.69 %

47,487

616

2.58 %













Total interest-bearing liabilities

4,553,968

$ 8,565

0.38 %

2,724,332

$ 5,971

0.44 %













Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

1,950,528









1,209,718





















Other liabilities

41,669









39,594





















Stockholders' equity

849,582









547,775





















Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 7,395,747









$ 4,521,419





















Net interest income and rate spread





$ 109,644

3.16 %





$ 69,696

3.24 %













Net interest margin









3.29 %









3.38 %















(1) Nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale are included in the daily average loan balances outstanding. (2) The yield on tax-exempt loans and tax-exempt investment securities is computed on a tax-equivalent basis using a federal tax rate of 21%, and adjusted for the disallowance of interest expense.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc.



























Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)























At or for the Three Months Ended

At or for the Six Months Ended (In thousands, except per share data)

06/30/2022

3/31/2022

12/31/2021

9/30/2021

6/30/2021

6/30/2022

6/30/2021 Adjusted net income reconciliation: (1)



























Net income (GAAP)

$ 23,985

$ 24,164

$ 16,305

$ 7,824

$ 18,284

$ 48,149

$ 36,523 Adjustments:



























Provision expense related to merger

—

—

8,400

6,000

—

—

— Assets (gains) losses, net

(1,603)

(1,313)

(465)

1,187

(4,192)

(2,916)

(4,903) Merger-related expense

555

98

2,202

2,793

656

653

656 Branch closure expense

—

—

—

944

—

—

— Adjustments subtotal

(1,048)

(1,215)

10,137

10,924

(3,536)

(2,263)

(4,247) Tax on Adjustments (25%)

(262)

(304)

2,534

2,731

(884)

(566)

(1,062) Adjustments, net of tax

(786)

(911)

7,603

8,193

(2,652)

(1,697)

(3,185) Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP)

$ 23,199

$ 23,253

$ 23,908

$ 16,017

$ 15,632

$ 46,452

$ 33,338 Common shares outstanding:



























Weighted average diluted common shares

13,852

14,215

13,049

10,776

10,326

14,035

10,365 Diluted earnings per common share:



























Diluted earnings per common share (GAAP)

$ 1.73

$ 1.70

$ 1.25

$ 0.73

$ 1.77

$ 3.43

$ 3.52 Adjusted Diluted earnings per common share (Non-GAAP)

$ 1.67

$ 1.64

$ 1.83

$ 1.49

$ 1.51

$ 3.31

$ 3.22 Tangible assets: (2)



























Total assets

$ 7,370,252

$ 7,320,212

$ 7,695,037

$ 6,407,820

$ 4,587,347







Goodwill and other intangibles, net

336,721

338,068

339,492

269,954

173,711







Tangible assets

$ 7,033,531

$ 6,982,144

$ 7,355,545

$ 6,137,866

$ 4,413,636







Tangible common equity: (2)



























Stockholders' equity

$ 839,387

$ 836,310

$ 891,891

$ 729,278

$ 559,395







Goodwill and other intangibles, net

336,721

338,068

339,492

269,954

173,711







Tangible common equity

$ 502,666

$ 498,242

$ 552,399

$ 459,324

$ 385,684







Tangible average common equity: (2)



























Average stockholders' equity (common)

$ 837,975

$ 861,319

$ 784,666

$ 608,946

$ 550,974

$ 849,582

$ 547,775 Average goodwill and other intangibles, net

337,289

338,694

294,051

201,748

174,026

337,988

174,424 Average tangible common equity

$ 500,686

$ 522,625

$ 490,615

$ 407,198

$ 376,948

$ 511,594

$ 373,351

(1) The adjusted net income measure and related reconciliation provide information useful to investors in understanding the operating performance and trends of Nicolet and also to aid investors in the comparison of Nicolet's financial performance to the financial performance of peer banks. (2) The ratios of tangible book value per common share, return on average tangible common equity, and tangible common equity to tangible assets exclude goodwill and other intangibles, net. These financial ratios have been included as they are considered to be critical metrics with which to analyze and evaluate financial condition and capital strength.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Nicolet Bankshares, Inc.