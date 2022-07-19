Earn six-figures eating candy!

Become the world's first and only Chief Candy Officer at Candy Funhouse!

TORONTO, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - The dream job really does exist… Candy Funhouse, North America's largest online candy retailer is on the hunt to find the world's first and only Chief Candy Officer! The full time, (work-from-home optional) position is paying $100,000 annually to lead the "FUNhouse" Candy Strategy. This includes approving all candy in inventory and deciding whether or not to award each treat with the official "CCO (Chief Candy Officer) Stamp of Approval".

Best of all, like the love of candy - the position isn't bound by age! The position is open to anyone ages 5+ residing in North America. All you need is a love for candy, and a sweet tooth! No further experience necessary.

Being the Chief Candy Officer is much more than just fun and games, it's serious candy business! The Chief Candy Officer will be responsible for deciding which new products Candy Funhouse will be carrying, leading candy board meetings, being the head candy taste tester, and taking charge on all things fun!

The candidate will be put through extensive palate training and more. Everything needed to be successful in the role will be provided by Candy Funhouse, including bragging rights to friends and family. The Chief Candy Officer should put fun at the forefront of their daily routine.

When asked about the Chief Candy Officer position, Jamal Hejazi, CEO of Candy Funhouse said, "Here at Candy Funhouse we're all about FUN, and who better to set our FUNhouse strategy than someone that is a real candy fanatic! Whoever lands this position better be ready for the ride of their lives, and to have chocolate flowing through their veins. I'm thrilled for all the candy adventures we have planned!"

So what qualifications do you need to become the Chief Candy Officer? Candidates should have an undying enthusiasm and eagerness to enjoy confectionary products. Candy Funhouse is looking for someone bold, creative, a natural born leader, ready to try new things, and that will give their honest opinion on all the candy they try. The Chief Candy Officer needs to have golden taste buds, an obvious sweet tooth.

If you would like to take your career to the next step and apply for this incredible job opportunity, you can submit and follow the application process on the Candy Funhouse website. Good luck and may the sweetest candidate get the position!

https://candyfunhouse.ca/pages/careers

The deadline for submitting your application is August 31, 2022.

…and yes, the position does come with an extensive dental plan!

About Candy Funhouse

Candy Funhouse is THE largest online candy retailer in North America and specializes in all things confectionery with over 3500 products to choose from.

We believe that candy is universal and that the sweetness of enjoying a special treat unites us all. No matter where you are from, candy is a language of fun that we all speak and can relate to – and we love making our customers smile! Candy Funhouse aims to be trendsetters in the candy-verse and be leaders in providing nostalgic, exclusive, retro and delicious confectionery treats worldwide through an online experience. Candy Funhouse is followed and has been reposted by numerous celebrities including Drake, Khloe Kardashian, Chad Michael Murray, Charlie D'Amelio, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jojo Siwa, Jen Selter and more! Check out our Instagram "Shoutout" highlights on our Instagram page for more.

