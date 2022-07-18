HIS FRAGRANCE, HIS SIGNATURE, A REFLECTION OF HIS PERSONA

NEW YORK, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today TUMI, a leading international travel and lifestyle brand, introduces its fifth men's fragrance, KINETIC [--:-- GMT]. The fresh new scent reflects the man propelled forward by his obsession with innovation and passion for life. He is a force of nature and inspires all whom he encounters. He is in complete control and not confined to the constructs of time.

TUMI INTRODUCES KINETIC [--:-- GMT] (PRNewswire)

"With kinetic we wanted to set out to create something that invoked the idea of motion, moving forward and vibration. So we not only looked at the fragrance notes, we examined the bottle design. We explored everything that resonated with TUMI and chose our deep TUMI red which transitions with an ombre effect from dark black, colors that TUMI is known for. The red vibrancy that gets electrified with the cap signifies our next endeavor within the fragrance world. We are always looking to move forward and stay in constant motion as we continue our pursuit for all the global citizens," says TUMI Creative Director, Victor Sanz.

KINETIC [--:-- GMT] is a seductive yet ultra masculine fragrance that draws its strength from the power of vibration. The top note reveals a new generation of amber with diffusive notes of amberwood, balancing the sparkling effect of Italian mandarin and pimento leaves. As the scent unfolds, vibrant and spicy notes of olibanum, everlasting flower, and nutmeg, harmoniously blend on the skin. The dry down's big aura instinctively attracts with notes of smoky vanilla, sandalwood, and teakwood, creating the ultimate signature.

KINETIC [--:-- GMT] Scent Notes

Top: Amberwood, Italian Mandarin, Pimento Leaves

Mid: Olibanum, Everlasting Flower, Nutmeg

Dry: Sandalwood, Teakwood, Smoky Vanilla

TUMI KINETIC [--:-- GMT] retails for $110 for 100ml in the US on TUMI.com and at TUMI retail stores as well as Bloomingdale's beginning July 29th. Neiman Marcus, Nordstrom, and select high-end retailers will have the fragrance available starting in September. Please visit TUMI.com and follow @TUMITravel on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter for more information.

About TUMI

Since 1975, TUMI has been creating world-class business, travel lifestyle, and performance luxury essentials designed to upgrade, uncomplicate and beautify all aspects of life on the move. Blending flawless functionality with a spirit of ingenuity, we're committed to empowering journeys as a lifelong partner to movers and makers in pursuit of their passions. The brand is sold globally in over 75 countries with upwards of 2,000 points of sale. For more about TUMI, visit TUMI.COM

About The Fragrance Group

The Fragrance Group is an exclusive US distributor for a select group of prestige specialty fragrances. In addition to TUMI, we are the proud Licensee for Christian Siriano Perfumes and Thalia Sodi Fragrances, the Global Distributor for Banana Republic, and the U.S. Distributor for Tiziana Terenzi, Lalique Parfums, Starck Paris, Tous, Halloween, and Desigual. For more information, visit so-avant-garde.com and @fragrancegroup on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Tumi, Inc.