Service CU Partners with Zest AI to Expand Credit Access for Members in New Hampshire, North Dakota, Massachusetts, and Germany

LOS ANGELES, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Service Credit Union , the largest credit union in New Hampshire with $5.3 billion in assets, today announced it has partnered with Zest AI , the leader in expanding access to credit through better scoring and winner of NACUSO 's 2022 CUSO of the Year Award. Starting with credit card decisioning, Zest AI and Service Credit Union are deploying a custom credit model enabling the credit union to increase automation as well as the number of approved loans for members.

Zest AI's custom credit scores use hundreds of data points to determine a member's creditworthiness, resulting in more equitable and accurate underwriting decisions compared to traditional national scores. This approach safely expedites member approvals and provides greater access for those overlooked by legacy scoring, achieving over 25 percent higher approvals with no added risk tolerance.

"Zest AI's technology adds more power to our current underwriting methods, creating a faster lending experience that also allows us to use more data in our underwriting so that we are able to say 'yes' to more members' loan applications," said Mark O'Dell, VP of Lending at Service Credit Union. "We're so excited to begin enabling more members in our community with the money they need to make the changes they want to see."

Established in 1957 to support military personnel and their families, Service Credit Union has since grown to serve not only active military and veterans, but also families in New Hampshire and those living in the Falmouth, Massachusetts area. The credit union also provides services throughout New Hampshire, North Dakota, Massachusetts, and for active U.S. military serving in Germany.

"True to its name, Service Credit Union upholds a legacy of serving military personnel and their families as well as their surrounding community members. By implementing Zest AI's AI-driven technology, Service Credit Union can bring their members faster, compliant, and more accurate underwriting decisions — expanding access to credit and enriching the lives of every member that banks with them," says CEO of Zest AI, Mike de Vere.

Service Credit Union is a member of the Cooperative Credit Union Association , representing credit unions in New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Delaware.

Zest AI software helps lenders make better decisions and better loans—increasing revenue, reducing risk, and automating compliance. Since 2009, it has made fair and transparent credit available to everyone and is now the leader in software for more inclusive underwriting. The company is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. Learn more at www.zest.ai and connect with us on Twitter at @Zest_AI or Zest AI's Insights blog.

