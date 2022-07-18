ROSEN, SKILLED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Uber Technologies, Inc. Investors With Losses to Inquire About Securities Class Action Investigation - UBER

NEW YORK, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Rosen Law Firm, P.A. Logo (PRNewswire)

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) resulting from allegations that Uber may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Uber securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the prospective class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=7523 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

WHAT IS THIS ABOUT: On July 10, 2022, The Guardian published an article titled, "Uber broke laws, duped police and secretly lobbied governments, leak reveals." The article, based on 124,000 documents leaked by a whistleblower, alleged, among other things, that Uber broke local laws when entering new markets, lobbied politicians to intervene in investigations against Uber, and utilized "kill switches" to cut off access to company documents to thwart law enforcement raids. The article further states that Uber executives knew about the Company's illegal status in new markets, and even seemed delighted to send Uber drivers into violent areas to garner public support for the Company.

On this news, Uber's share price dropped $1.15 per share, or approximately 5.1%, to close at $21.19 per share on July 11, 2022.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources, or any meaningful peer recognition. Many of these firms do not actually litigate securities class actions. Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs' Bar. Many of the firm's attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

Laurence Rosen, Esq.

Phillip Kim, Esq.

The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.

275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor

New York, NY 10016

Tel: (212) 686-1060

Toll Free: (866) 767-3653

Fax: (212) 202-3827

lrosen@rosenlegal.com

pkim@rosenlegal.com

cases@rosenlegal.com

www.rosenlegal.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Rosen Law Firm, P.A.