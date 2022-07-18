DoorDash Launches Biggest Ever 'Summer of DashPass' Savings Event with 25,000 Must-Have Offers this Summer

Summer of DashPass brings five full weeks of member savings from the best of the neighborhood

SAN FRANCISCO, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- From food and flowers to grocery and convenience items to experiences and exclusives, getting on-demand access to the best of the neighborhood has never been easier with DashPass, DoorDash's membership program that offers $0 delivery fees, reduced service fees and member-only benefits on eligible orders. Starting July 21, DoorDash is kicking off its third annual and largest ever Summer of DashPass – five jam-packed weeks with more than 25,000 incredible member-only offers, worth over $40M in savings, from nationwide favorites and local businesses.

During Summer of DashPass, DashPass members will be able to access nationwide offers from beloved favorites like Coke and Walgreens as well as offers from local favorites, with more than 90% of deals from local businesses like Magnolia Bakery and Cardenas Market. Below are just a few of the juiciest deals intended to help customers support and celebrate their local businesses while leveraging savings this summer:

Daytime Fun - Seize the Summer | July 21 - 27

Get a free Baconator from Wendy's with a minimum purchase of $20

Buy one get one free Chipotle Burrito or Burrito Bowls with a minimum purchase of $20

$5 off with the purchase of one Coke Zero with a minimum purchase of $20

Block Party - Your Pass to Neighborhood Savings | July 28 - August 3

$10 off 1 order from DashMart with a minimum purchase of $20

$5 off from Arby's with a minimum purchase of $20

30% off alcohol orders with a minimum purchase of $12 (max $15 off)

Beach Week - Sand, Sun, Savings | August 4 - 10

Get a free quesadilla from Taco Bell, with a minimum purchase of $20

Get a free pizza from Little Caesars with a minimum purchase of $20

40% off from Albertsons with a minimum purchase of $40 (max $25 off)

Road Trip - Save More and Explore | August 11 - 17

20% off unlimited fresh grocery orders and convenience items from DashMart (max $10 off)

Get a free milkshake from Baskin Robbins with a minimum purchase of $20

25% off orders $30+ from CVS (max $10 off)

Back to School - New Routines, New Deals | August 18 - 24

50% off from Office Depot/OfficeMax (max $20 off)

30% off from Grocery Outlet with a minimum purchase of $40 (max $20 off)

$20 off all other grocery orders of $40+

"DoorDash provides access to the best in your neighborhood and a DashPass membership unlocks that access at the most affordable price. During last year's Summer of DashPass event, DashPass members saved over $4 million on deals and we're proud to partner with national and local businesses to provide access to more than $40 million in exclusive savings this year," said Christopher Payne, President, DoorDash. "Our largest Summer of DashPass yet will bring even more value to our members to save on essential items from groceries to school supplies and beyond."

With DashPass, members already save an average of $5 or more on every eligible order. During Summer of DashPass, new members will receive 50% off their first order (up to $15). Not a DashPass member? Here are a few ways to sign up:

During Summer of DashPass, sign up for the annual plan for just $59 for the year instead of the usual $96 annual fee.

Beyond the annual plan, sign up for DashPass for just $9.99 a month.

Students can sign up for "DashPass for Students" at a discounted rate of $4.99 a month or $48 annually.

See full terms and conditions for these offers here.

About DoorDash

DoorDash (NYSE: DASH) is a technology company that connects consumers with their favorite businesses in 27 countries across the globe. Founded in 2013, DoorDash enables local businesses to address consumers' expectations of ease and immediacy and thrive in today's convenience economy. By building the logistics infrastructure for local commerce, DoorDash is bringing communities closer, one doorstep at a time.

