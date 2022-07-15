Pace International Welcomes Julie Smith as Senior Human Resources Manager

WAPATO, Wash., July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pace International, a leading provider of sustainable postharvest solutions and technologies for the fresh produce industry, is pleased to welcome Julie Smith, as Senior Human Resources Manager. Smith will work to identify, counsel and guide organizational design to meet future business needs.

"We are pleased to welcome Julie to our team at Pace," said Rodrigo Cifuentes, Executive Vice President and COO of Pace International. "Julie brings strong leadership in the development of organizations and in the implementation of policies and initiatives to enhance and develop people's careers while also creating a more diverse and inclusive workplace."

Previously, Smith spent 15 years of professional Human Resources management in both the agriculture and manufacturing industries, where she held leadership positions. Most recently, she served as Vice President of Human Resources for McClarin Plastics and before that she was the Director of Human Resources at Legacy Fruit Packers in Washington.

"In an increasingly competitive market for talent, Julie brings the experience and leadership necessary to enhance Pace's talent development and acquisition efforts, which are essential to support our global expansion and transformational goals," Cifuentes added. "Her experience and career interests align with Pace's mission to create sustainable postharvest protection through the power of our people, technology and nature-inspired solutions."

About Pace International LLC

Pace International LLC is a subsidiary of Valent BioSciences LLC, a Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. business. Pace collaborates with growers, packers and agricultural organizations to develop innovative solutions to enhance, protect, and preserve fruit and vegetable quality and freshness. Pace is the leading global provider of sustainable postharvest solutions and technologies, equipment and technical services to maximize efficiencies in packing operations and increase the freshness and value of harvested crops. For more information, visit the company's website at paceint.com .

About Valent Biosciences LLC

Headquartered in Libertyville, Illinois, Valent BioSciences LLC is a subsidiary of Tokyo-based Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. Valent BioSciences is the worldwide leader in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of biorational products, with sales in 95 countries around the world. Valent BioSciences is an ISO 9001 Certified Company. For additional information, visit the company's website at valentbiosciences.com .

