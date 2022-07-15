Let Freedom Ring - Jeep® Brand Recognized for 20th Consecutive Year as America's Most Patriotic Brand

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

The Jeep® brand is America’s Most Patriotic Brand for the 20th consecutive year in annual Brand Keys survey. (PRNewswire)

The Jeep® brand retains the No. 1 spot as America's most patriotic brand for second consecutive decade in annual Brand Keys survey

"Since 1941" is a badge of honor proudly displayed on all Jeep brand vehicles, recognizing the Jeep brand's long-standing military heritage and legendary 4x4 capability leadership for more than 80 years

American flags are prominently positioned on doors of the new Jeep Grand Cherokee, Wrangler and Gladiator Freedom special editions as a tribute to the Americans who design, engineer, build and drive the vehicles

Jeep brand delivers an open invitation to live life to the fullest by offering a broad portfolio of vehicles, including Jeep Cherokee, Compass, Gladiator, Grand Cherokee, new three-row Grand Cherokee L, Grand Cherokee 4xe, Renegade, Wrangler and Wrangler 4xe, as well as the premium extension of the Jeep brand with the all-new Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer

The legendary Jeep brand's off-road capability is enhanced by a global electrification initiative that is transforming 4xe into new 4x4 in pursuit of the brand's vision of accomplishing Zero Emission Freedom. All Jeep brand SUVs will offer an electrified variant by 2025

Jeep Wave, a premium owner loyalty and customer care program that is available to the entire Jeep 4x4 lineup, is filled with benefits and exclusive perks to deliver Jeep vehicle owners the utmost care and dedicated 24/7 support

The Jeep® brand, celebrating more than eight decades of freedom, adventure, passion and authenticity, is ringing in another year as America's most patriotic brand. For the 20th year in a row, the Jeep brand is America's most patriotic*, according to Brand Keys Most Patriotic Brands survey. Consumers surveyed based results on brands that best embody the value of patriotism in 2022.

"The Jeep brand is a classic. Its ability to literally own the value of patriotism seems timeless. For the 20 years Brand Keys has conducted the Most Patriotic Brands survey, Jeep has been rated No. 1 by consumers," said Robert Passikoff, president and founder of Brand Keys. "That value, 'patriotism,' is the emotional part of decision-making that accounts for an enormous portion of why consumers have emotionally engaged with the brand. Jeep resonates a degree of allegiance consumers recognize, appreciate and, most importantly, act upon when making a purchase decision. Consumers know there's a difference between wrapping yourself in the flag and being a brand people believe has actually earned that right. Jeep earned it, owns it, and we congratulate them again this year."

To determine the 2022 rankings, Brand Keys surveyed more than 5,800 consumers, 16 to 65 years of age, balanced for gender and political affiliation, assessed 1,172 brands in 131 B2C and B2B categories, using Brand Keys emotional engagement measures. The assessments evaluate brand resonance for the single value of patriotism, and the Jeep brand was identified as the best for meeting today's patriotism challenges.

"The Jeep brand is incredibly proud of its military heritage with origins that date back to 1941 – the birth of an iconic 4x4-capable vehicle the U.S. Army specifically requested," said Jim Morrison, senior vice president and head of Jeep brand North America. "The Jeep brand has become synonymous around the world for outdoor adventure and freedom, and being recognized as America's most patriotic brand for two decades running is a testament to our passionate Jeep community and to all those who protect our independence."

As a tribute to U.S. military members, the Jeep brand is offering a military-themed, special limited-edition Freedom package for the 2023 Gladiator and Wrangler, featuring military-themed exterior and interior design cues. The Jeep brand will make a $250 donation to military charities with every Freedom edition sold.

Fans can visit the Jeep Store by Amazon for patriotic Jeep merchandise.

*Based on Brand Keys 2003-2022 Most Patriotic Brands Survey

Built on 80 years of legendary heritage, Jeep is the authentic SUV brand that brings capability, craftsmanship and versatility to people who seek extraordinary journeys.

