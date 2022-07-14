Youth Enrichment Powerhouse Unleashed Brands Celebrates One-Year Anniversary

Unleashed Brands officially launched July 14, 2021 led by the team behind Urban Air Adventure Park, America's largest and #1 Indoor Adventure Park Company

To date, Unleashed Brands has completed five acquisitions of kid enrichment franchise companies

Since last year, nearly 300 new franchisees signed on to be a part of Unleashed Brands from all over the United States

DALLAS, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Unleashed Brands, the world's first Youth Enrichment franchise platform company that includes category-leading brands Urban Air Adventure Park, Snapology, The Little Gym, XP League, Class 101 and Premier Martial Arts, is celebrating its one-year anniversary after making a profound impact on franchising, local business owners, communities and millions of kids across the country.

Since announcing the formation of Unleashed Brands July 14, 2021, along with its first acquisition, kids STEAM (Science, Technology, Art and Mathematics) brand Snapology, the platform company has added more than 50 jobs along with 20,000 square feet of support center space and a 135-person in-house call center to its Dallas-area campus. This growth is part of Unleashed's mission to support franchisees in their journey to help kids learn, play and grow through ownership of youth enrichment franchises offering fun, engaging and inspiring experiences.

Key milestones for Unleashed Brands in the past year include:

Creation of 57 corporate-level jobs at the franchisor level

Opening of 75 new franchise locations

Signing of nearly 90 new leases across brands Urban Air, Snapology, The Little Gym and Premier Martial Arts

Signing of 300 new franchisees who will open youth enrichment franchises across the United States

29 existing franchisees signing up for ownership of a different brand under the Unleashed platform

"When reflecting on this past year, I am extremely proud of the incredible achievements of the Unleashed Brands team. Hitting so many exciting milestones for our platform, our brands and our franchisees in such a short period of time is extraordinary. The Unleashed Brands leadership team is second-to-none, and I am proud every day of their commitment and passion towards the mission of helping franchise business owners thrive which leads to impacting millions of kids," said Michael O. Browning Jr., Founder & CEO of Unleashed Brands. "This is just the beginning for Unleashed Brands and our platform companies. We will continue to acquire the world's best brands that help kids learn, play and grow while also scaling the platform with additional technology, systems and people to support our franchisees. We have only scratched the surface and the best is yet to come!"

In addition to growth within the individual brands, the past year has brought much collaboration between franchise brands that are part of the Unleashed platform. For example, Snapology centers are now operating inside Urban Air parks, filling an important need for daytime business during the school year and offering franchisees a new revenue stream within their four walls. Several franchisees are also eager to sign on for more than one Unleashed Brands company in a given market so they can "own" the enrichment market in their communities and become multi-unit, multi-brand owners. Unleashed Brands is also testing multi-brand operating models by combining two or more of the brands in one real estate location and expects to continue innovating even more across brands in the platform over the next year.

Between all platform companies, Unleashed Brands has more than 770 units globally with more than 25 million annual visits. In 2022, the brands will open more than 230 locations across the country, with an additional 650 in development currently.

Unleashed Brands is backed by a management team with more than 150 years of combined consumer industry experience, focused on serving families. It continues to grow its industry-leading platform to better serve and support families as moms and dads seek to "Build Great Kids."

