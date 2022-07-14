Majestic Steel USA Acquires Quicken Steel and Mercury Transport

CLEVELAND, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Majestic Steel USA, Inc. ("Majestic"), a leading provider of supply chain solutions and prime flat-rolled steel products across North America, has completed two strategic acquisitions in manufacturing and logistics.

By carrying a diverse and sizable inventory of prime, flat-rolled coated steel products, Majestic Steel USA offers what you need, when you need it, shipped on-time from a climate-controlled service center. Majestic is ISO 9001:2008 certified and provides a unique, value-driven experience.

Quicken Steel LLC, a manufacturer of steel buildings and components based in Claxton, Georgia, and Mercury Transport Inc., a transportation company based in Pittsburg, California, will become wholly owned divisions of Majestic Steel USA, Inc.

Quicken Steel will continue to operate independently while using Majestic resources to create synergies. With a niche in providing short lead-times and the quick installation of steel buildings, it's a downstream opportunity that aligns with Majestic's approach to growth and innovation.

The acquisition of Mercury Transport is a follow-on investment to Majestic's 2021 acquisition of Merit Steel USA , a West Coast based steel service center with locations in Pittsburg, CA, Fontana, CA, and Longview, WA.

Todd Leebow, President & CEO of Majestic Steel USA, said: "These strategic investments further Majestic's commitment to customer service, supply chain reliability, and innovation in steel. Quicken Steel is an opportunity for us to provide our existing solutions downstream where we believe steel is critical to the future of building. We were attracted to their growth-oriented business model, focus on short customer lead-times, and commitment to sustainability. These acquisitions build on our 2021 investments as we continue to expand our footprint across North America."

About Majestic Steel USA

Majestic Steel USA, founded in 1979 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, is a privately held and family owned provider of supply chain solutions and prime flat-rolled steel products. Majestic serves its customers in manufacturing, construction and distribution from its network of locations throughout North America. Majestic is a leader in the domestic steel industry with a vision of innovation. Majestic believes steel is critical to American industry and the economy, and continues to supply quality products and the best customer experience.

