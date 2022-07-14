Lassen Peak Appoints Civilian Oversight Authority, Anthony Finnell, to its Advisory Committee

A balanced perspective of civilian oversight and policing

BELLEVUE, Wash., July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Lassen Peak announces the appointment of Anthony Finnell to its advisory committee. Mr. Finnell is the owner of A. W. Finnell & Associates, LLC, a consulting firm specializing in civilian oversight of law enforcement, police practices, and policy development. Mr. Finnell is also a member of the Board of Directors for the National Association of Civilian Oversight for Law Enforcement (NACOLE) and formerly served as Strategic Initiatives Lead for the Office of Inspector General for the City of Seattle. Mr. Finnell began his career with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD), a law enforcement career that spanned over 20 years.

"Policing can only be effective when it has trust from, and engagement with, the communities being served."

While at IMPD, Mr. Finnell successfully introduced and implemented a successful program to foster alliance between the community, businesses, schools, and the IMPD. After leaving IMPD, Anthony continued his passion of balancing the needs for effective policing with proper community engagement and police supervision, serving in civilian oversight roles in complex law enforcement environments, such as Chicago, Oakland, and Seattle.

Lassen Peak's advisory committee consists of nationally recognized experts to address critically important issues such as civil rights, law enforcement policy and procedure, and key community perspectives as it relates to the introduction of Lassen Peak's upcoming products. The committee will provide insight and guidance into the methods and application of Lassen Peak's ground-breaking concealed weapon detection technology throughout its development, currently targeted for introduction to law enforcement departments and agencies in 2023.

Mr. Finnell comments, "Policing can only be effective when it has trust from, and engagement with, the communities being served. I've enjoyed many experiences in my career that have allowed me to have a role in improving this important dynamic in several cities, and I look forward to providing input and advice to Lassen Peak as they work to build appropriate supervision and oversight capabilities into their product."

Lassen Peak Chairman of the Board and CEO, Hatch Graham, states "We're building a product that is equally beneficial for law enforcement officers as well as those community members that they serve. We understand the importance of proper supervision and oversight, and Anthony brings an authoritative perspective that will help enhance our understanding of the needs of the community."

About Lassen Peak

Lassen Peak is a Seattle-area startup founded in 2019, which comprises a unique blend of industry technology leaders in ultra-highspeed wireless, imaging radar, geo-positioning and other technologies, public safety veterans in law enforcement, military, and high fan-volume entertainment industries, and civil rights and social justice leaders. The company is developing handheld technology that will allow highly accurate weapon detection to be conducted anywhere in the field, at a reasonably safe distance, and without physical contact – all while providing safeguards that protect civil rights and privacy, and while offering a path to a greater level of accountability than today's manual concealed weapons searches.

https://www.lassenpeak.com

