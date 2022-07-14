EARI Beverage Group Acquires Blossom Botanical Water Brand

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EARI Beverage Group (OTC:EARI), a diversified beverage and media group, today announces the acquisition of the Blossom Botanical Water Brand.

Adding to the EARI Beverage Group portfolio, the acquisition of Blossom Botanical Water expands the footprint in the functional and craft beverage market segments. The Blossom brand fits perfectly with EARI's strategy of identifying and acquiring brands in high-growth categories that have proven operating models and clear consumer acceptance. Blossom is credited with creating a new sub-category of plant-based waters using botanicals. The brand has distribution along the US East Coast and Midwest and has generated roughly $4 million in gross sales since inception.

"The exciting addition of this immunity-boosting botanical water fits perfectly with our craft and functional beverage portfolio" stated Bernard Rubin, CEO of the EARI Beverage Group. He further added, "An immediate priority is to test new variants and more environmentally friendly packaging. With our rapid expansion, we are thrilled to have the exceptional talent of Steve Fortuna, founder of Blossom Botanical Water, on the team to help us achieve these objectives."

"I'm delighted that Blossom is now part of the EARI portfolio. We have been a first mover in the use of flower botanicals for the beverage category, and now under the EARI umbrella, I am confident that the brand will go on to achieve its full potential in the marketplace", said Blossom Founder & CEO Steve Fortuna.

ABOUT EARI Beverage Group:

The Company trades on OTC Markets with the symbol, EARI and is a diversified beverage and media group, with brands in the hand-crafted spirit and functional drinks categories, covering "Craft Soda, Craft Beer, and Craft Spirits". In addition, the company also owns media streaming platforms with proprietary AR/AI/VR technology that can be used to promote the beverage brands.

ABOUT BLOSSOM BOTANICAL WATER:

Founded in Massachusetts 10 years ago and inspired by nature, Blossom Botanical Water is distinguished by its use of flower botanicals as a key flavor component across its portfolio of products. At only 20 calories per 16.9 oz bottle, it's a delicious, healthy alternative to both plain water and high-sugar sodas or juices. Blossom infuses pure spring water with the taste and aroma extracted from real blossoms, then uses a complementary fruit to create five hand-crafted unique flavors of distinctive appeal: Lemon Rose, Plum Jasmine, Mango Hibiscus , Pomegranate Geranium and Grapefruit Lilac. Blossom Water is further enhanced for your health by providing scientifically proven benefit to strengthen immunity, the body's best defense for maintaining wellness and vitality. Each bottle contains as much immune system support as 1 billion CFUs of probiotic from the strain Bacillus coagulants GBI-30 6086. Blossom Water's drinks are certified non-GMO and free of gluten, caffeine, and sodium. They have no artificial flavors, sweeteners, colors, or preservatives, and they are kosher and vegan.

Learn more at http://drinkblossomwater.com and via Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

EARI Beverage Group Company Websites

www.earigroup.com www.betta4ubrands.com www.drinkfury.com www.whiterhinovodka.com www.neosuperwater.com www.foodytv.com http://zegen.com.ph/ https://bellcitybrewing.com/ https://laketahoedistilling.com/ https://4elementalspirits.com/

We encourage our shareholders to visit our official Twitter account for updates:

www.earigroup.com https://twitter.com/EARI_Bev_Group

Safe Harbor Disclosure

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made under the safe harbor provisions within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are any statement reflecting management's expectations regarding future results of operations, economic performance, and financial condition. The forward-looking statements are based on the assumption that operating performance and results will continue in line with historical results. Management believes these assumptions to be reasonable, but there is no assurance they will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking statements, specifically those concerning future performance, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially. EARI competes in a rapidly growing and transforming industry, and risk factors, including those disclosed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, might affect the Company's operations. Unless required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

View original content:

SOURCE EARI Beverage Group