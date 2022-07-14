BioCare, Inc. Launches QRCare

Leading Specialty Distributor Introduces Quality and Regulatory Consultancy Service for Healthcare Partners

TEMPE, Ariz., July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BioCare, Inc. , a leading specialty distributor of life-saving therapies, today announced the launch of QRCare, a quality and regulatory consultancy service that provides BioCare's partners with the support needed to develop and maintain strategic quality and regulatory efforts. Leveraging the expertise of a highly skilled team, QRCare offers assistance to customers throughout their quality and regulatory journeys – whether they are establishing a system from the ground up, preparing for a supply chain inspection or implementing change control.

QRCare is led by long-time industry experts Kathleen Hopping, vice president of regulatory affairs, and Peggy Yena, vice president of quality. Amidst a highly complex and ever-changing quality and regulatory landscape, there is an increasing need for heightened access to professional expertise and services. With QRCare, specialty drug manufacturers and partners will be better equipped to avoid quality and regulatory roadblocks that often lead to delays in products going to market and other setbacks.

"The patient experience drives everything we do," said Hopping. "By offering much-needed assistance to specialty drug manufacturers and partners, we are ultimately enabling critically needed and potentially life-saving medications to be available to patient populations sooner."

A testament to BioCare's commitment to being a trusted healthcare partner no matter what it takes, QRCare was developed to meet its customers' unfulfilled needs. The launch reinforces BioCare's flexible business model, which allows it to expand its services and develop custom solutions for partners as needed.

"Our goal is to be the most trusted quality and regulatory experts for our partners," said Yena. "QRCare is a true extension of BioCare, which is known for its unparalleled customer service. Our partners can be confident that we will we get the job done efficiently and effectively, all while upholding our core values: honesty, integrity and service excellence."

About BioCare, Inc.

BioCare, Inc. is comprised of BioCareSD, a leading national specialty distributor of life-saving therapies, CanyonCareRX, a full-service specialty pharmacy, LogiCare3PL, a national provider of time and temperature-sensitive pharmaceutical logistics services, and QRCare, a quality and regulatory consultancy service. Headquartered in Tempe, Arizona, BioCare, Inc. has been devoted to delivering specialty and therapeutic biological products since 1982. For more information about BioCare, Inc., please visit www.biocare-us.com.

