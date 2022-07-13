Vade Enters Distribution Agreement with Arrow Electronics

Vade for M365 now available through ArrowSphere

SAN FRANCISCO, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vade has entered into a distribution agreement with Arrow Electronics, a Fortune 104 value-added distributor. Arrow aggregates the world's leading technologies and services to enable its global channel ecosystem. Arrow's cloud management platform, ArrowSphere, removes complexity in the IT buying process by connecting these technologies with thousands of channel partners and millions of end-users through an extensive cloud catalog and consumption management capabilities.

Vade for M365, Vade's flagship cybersecurity solution for Microsoft 365, is available today through ArrowSphere. "We're really excited to begin our relationship with Arrow in North America and to expand Vade's footprint in the channel," said Georges Lotigier, CEO of Vade. "Vade's cybersecurity expertise is a perfect fit for MSPs who want to break into cybersecurity or expand their cybersecurity offerings with an easy-to-use solution that is designed for their needs."

Vade for M365 is an AI-based cybersecurity solution for Microsoft 365 that empowers MSPs to build a scalable managed security service with a single solution. Featuring Vade's AI engine that protects 1 billion mailboxes worldwide, Vade for M365 combines powerful, AI-based protection with integrated features that help MSPs save time, reduce admin workload, and get more ROI from cybersecurity.

Vade's distribution agreement with Arrow comes on the heels of Vade's recent announcement that it secured $30 million in funding, with an additional round expected later in 2022. "Vade is responding to the rapid growth in cybersecurity by focusing our investments on our proven technology. Cybersecurity is the #1 revenue opportunity for MSPs, but it's also their greatest business challenge," said Lotigier. "Vade for M365 is the product that can help MSPs both solve this challenge and build a scalable cybersecurity practice. Our agreement with Arrow brings Vade's solution to their doorstep."

About Vade

Vade is a global cybersecurity company specializing in the development of threat detection and response technology with artificial intelligence. Vade's products and solutions protect consumers, businesses, and organizations from email-borne cyberattacks, including malware/ransomware, spear phishing/business email compromise, and phishing.

Founded in 2009, Vade protects more than 1 billion corporate and consumer mailboxes and serves the ISP, SMB, and MSP markets with award-winning products and solutions that help increase cybersecurity and maximize IT efficiency.

To learn more, please visit www.vadesecure.com and follow us on Twitter @vadesecure or LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/vade-secure/.

