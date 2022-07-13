Healthcare Trust of America & Coca-Cola Consolidated Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; Green Brick Partners to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600:

S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. (NASD: COKE) will replace PS Business Parks Inc. (NYSE: PSB) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Green Brick Partners Inc. (NYSE: GRBK) will replace Coca-Cola Consolidated in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Wednesday, July 20 . Blackstone Inc. (NYSE: BX) is acquiring PS Business Parks in a deal expected to be completed on or about that date, pending final closing conditions.

Healthcare Trust of America Inc. (NYSE: HTA) will replace Healthcare Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: HR) in the S& P MidCap 400 effective prior to the opening of trading on Thursday, July 21. Healthcare Trust of America is acquiring Healthcare Realty Trust in a deal expected to be completed on or about that date, pending final closing conditions. Post-merger, Healthcare Trust of America will change its name and symbol to Healthcare Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: HR).

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date Index Name Action Company Name Ticker GICS Sector July 20, 2022 S&P MidCap 400 Addition Coca-Cola Consolidated COKE Consumer Staples

S&P MidCap 400 Deletion PS Business Parks PSB Real Estate

S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Green Brick Partners GRBK Consumer Discretionary

S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Coca-Cola Consolidated COKE Consumer Staples July 21, 2022 S&P MidCap 400 Addition Healthcare Trust of America HTA Real Estate

S&P MidCap 400 Deletion Healthcare Realty Trust HR Real Estate

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

