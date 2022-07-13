Hard Rock Hotels® Tops the Charts Again as #1 in Guest Satisfaction in the 2022 J.D. Power Study

This is the fourth year the iconic brand has been honored at the top of the list

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the J.D. Power 2022 North America Guest Satisfaction Study announced that for the second year in a row, Hard Rock Hotels has been ranked the number one brand among Upper Upscale Hotels. This is the fourth consecutive year the iconic brand has been honored with Outstanding Guest Satisfaction among Upper Upscale Hotel Chains by leading data and analytics company J.D. Power and the third time the brand ranked as number one*. The study analyzes over 34,000 guest responses to survey questions and ranks over 100 hospitality brands across eight market segments to measure guest satisfaction, advocacy and loyalty.

"It's with the utmost pride that Hard Rock Hotels is recognized yet again for its exceptional guest services and guest satisfaction for the fourth year in a row," said Jon Lucas, Chief Operating Officer at Hard Rock International. "Exceptional team members are the key to great guest service, and we are so grateful to each and every one at Hard Rock who helps provide the one-of-a-kind, authentic experiences our guests have come to love about staying with us. Hard Rock was founded on a set of core values including Love All Serve All and Take Time to be Kind, which has always been important for us to continuously reflect through our hospitality and service."

In 2022, Hard Rock was ranked #1 in five factors including arrival/departure; guest room; food & beverage; hotel facilities; and cost & fees which are each components of the memorable and unique experiences Hard Rock provides for their guests.

Hard Rock Hotel properties continue to create award-winning hospitality for guests by providing adventure, excitement, intrigue and music and entertainment infused experiences. The brand caters to modern travelers who seek a reprieve from traditional, predictable hotel experiences and offers signature brand programs such as the Sound of Your Stay®, a complimentary program designed to create discovery and interaction with music as well as wellness offerings like Rock Om and Body Rock. Each property is also accentuated with a priceless music memorabilia collection that tells stories of musicians far and wide, complimentary to the brand's contemporary designs and well-appointed guest rooms. Additionally, hotels worldwide offer an exceptional array of culinary and beverage offerings, one-of-a-kind wellness and fitness programs, extensive kids and family activities, plus endless entertainment through both live performances and curated content. Furthermore, the brand remains committed to guest health and safety through its SAFE + SOUND program developed in 2020 with global health and sanitization specialists.

Hard Rock continues to meet demands of expanding the Hard Rock experience across the globe and recently opened the upscale Hard Rock Hotel New York in the heart of Music Row in Manhattan. Hard Rock Hotel Marbella, located a few steps away of the renowned Nueva Andalucia Beach, is set to open in mid-July. Looking ahead, Hard Rock also recently announced property expansion in Las Vegas, set to open in 2025, and Athens in 2026.

As Hard Rock concludes its 50-year anniversary, the recognition of the J.D. Power 2022 Study continues to show the brand's commitment to guests and fans around the globe.

*Scored highest in 2019, 2021-2022. Ranked second in 2020.

About Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos®

Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos is internationally recognized as a leader in the hospitality industry – offering world-class entertainment, contemporary designs, incomparable service and one-of-a-kind brand amenities, catering to modern travelers who seek a reprieve from traditional, predictable hotel experiences. Driven by integrity, philanthropy and unparalleled guest experiences, the brand adorns 27 distinctive Hotels and 9 Hotels & Casinos in the world's most enviable destinations. Hard Rock Hotels provide amazing live music, dining options that make guests' taste buds sing, head-to-toe wellness services and many more amenities, in addition to offering best in class protocols for health and safety which Hard Rock deems SAFE+ SOUND. For more information on Hard Rock Hotels, visit hardrockhotels.com.

About Hard Rock®

Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies with venues in over 70 countries spanning 265 locations that include owned/licensed or managed Rock Shops®, Live Performance Venues and Cafes. HRI also launched a joint venture named Hard Rock Digital in 2020, an online sportsbook, retail sportsbook and internet gaming platform. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's largest and most valuable collection of authentic music memorabilia at more than 86,000 pieces, which are displayed at its locations around the globe. In 2022, Hard Rock was honored as one of Forbes Magazine's Best Employers for Diversity and a Top Large Employer in the Travel & Leisure, Gaming, and Entertainment Industry. Hard Rock was also designated as a U.S. Best Managed Company by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal and ranked the top performing hotel brand in J.D. Power's North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Study for the fourth consecutive year in 2022. In 2021, Hard Rock was named Forbes Magazine's Top Employers for Women for the third consecutive year. The brand is owned by HRI parent entity The Seminole Tribe of Florida. For more information on Hard Rock International, visit www.hardrock.com or shop.hardrock.com.

About J.D. Power J.D. Power is a global leader in consumer insights, advisory services and data and analytics. A pioneer in the use of big data, artificial intelligence (AI) and algorithmic modeling capabilities to understand consumer behavior, J.D. Power has been delivering incisive industry intelligence on customer interactions with brands and products for more than 50 years. The world's leading businesses across major industries rely on J.D. Power to guide their customer-facing strategies.

J.D. Power has offices in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. To learn more about the company's business offerings, visit JDPower.com/business. The J.D. Power auto shopping tool can be found at JDPower.com.

