EarthLink Recertified as a Great Place to Work

Top ISP Earns Third Employee Satisfaction Designation

ATLANTA, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EarthLink, a leading internet service provider, today announced that it has been honored with the coveted Great Place to Work™ certification based on extensive employee feedback for the third year in a row.

"This re-certification is a testament to our commitment to our team," said Glenn Goad, CEO of EarthLink. "Since 2020, during what have been some of the most tumultuous times in HR, our employees consistently say EarthLink is serving them well. We make them a priority every day because we understand that our employees directly impact our ability to deliver the outstanding customer experiences to which we are committed."

EarthLink's Great Place to Work 2022 certification was awarded based on validated employee surveys completed through the platform and affirms that 75% of employees at EarthLink say it is a great place to work (compared to 59% of employees at a typical U.S.-based company).

A few key data points from the employee survey:

Ninety-eight percent say that our facilities contribute to a safe work environment

94% believe they are treated fairly, regardless of race

92% believe they are treated fairly, regardless of sexual orientation

89% believe EarthLink celebrates special events and milestones

88% believe EarthLink strikes a good work/life balance

Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue and increased innovation. Their independent survey, used to evaluate companies for certification, measures employee satisfaction and various aspects of company culture, including their sense of pride within the company.

About EarthLink: EarthLink is a top U.S. internet service provider delivering access to more homes and small businesses than any other ISP. EarthLink delivers the right technology at the right price to create the right connection for customers. Consumers voted EarthLink the number one ISP in America in both 2020 and 2021. An independent company headquartered in Atlanta, EarthLink was certified as a Great Place to Work since 2020. To learn more, visit earthlink.net.

