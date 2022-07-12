FATHOM EVENTS, UNIVERSAL PICTURES AND DREAMWORKS PICTURES PROUDLY PRESENT GLOBAL COMEDY SENSATION JO KOY IN A ONE-NIGHT-ONLY LIVE IN-PERSON EVENT TO CELEBRATE THE RELEASE OF HIS GROUNDBREAKING NEW FEATURE FILM, EASTER SUNDAY

Fathom Events' Easter Sunday: Live with Jo Koy, featuring an exclusive comedic introduction with Jo Koy, takes place on August 4, 2022

Easter Sunday, from Universal Pictures and DreamWorks Pictures, arrives in theaters nationwide August 5.

DENVER, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global stand-up comedy sensation Jo Koy will bring his singular and hilarious take on family matters to theaters nationwide with an exclusive comedic introduction as part of a celebration of his groundbreaking new feature film, Easter Sunday. Ahead of the film's nationwide release on August 5, Fathom Events will present Koy's live introduction in more than 850 theaters across the country on August 4, followed immediately by a full screening of the film from Universal Pictures and DreamWorks Pictures.

See trailer HERE.

Koy's live introduction takes place on Thursday, Aug. 4, at AMC Lincoln Square in New York City and it will play in theaters nationwide LIVE at 8:00 pm ET and 5:00 pm PT and tape-delayed at 8:00 pm CT/MT/ PT.

In Easter Sunday, Koy (Jo Koy: In His Elements, Jo Koy: Comin' in Hot) stars as a man returning home for an Easter celebration with his riotous, bickering, eating, drinking, laughing, loving family in this love letter to his Filipino-American community.

"Fathom Events is excited to present this exclusive, live introduction from Jo Koy to kick off the debut of Easter Sunday; it's what Event Cinema is all about," said Ray Nutt, CEO of Fathom Events. "Jo's comedy is so hilarious because it's so relatable. Who doesn't have crazy holiday traditions with their family?"

Tickets to Easter Sunday and this special live comedic introduction can be purchased online at www.fathomevents.com or at participating theater box offices. For a complete list of theater locations visit the Fathom Events website (theaters and participants are subject to change).

Easter Sunday features an all-star comedic cast that includes Jimmy O. Yang (Silicon Valley series), Tia Carrere (True Lies, Wayne's World films), Brandon Wardell (Curb Your Enthusiasm series), Tony nominee Eva Noblezada (Broadway's Hadestown), Lydia Gaston (Broadway's The King and I), Asif Ali (WandaVision), Rodney To (Parks and Recreation series), Eugene Cordero (The Good Place series), Jay Chandrasekhar (I Love You, Man), Tiffany Haddish (Girls Trip) and Lou Diamond Phillips (Courage Under Fire).

Easter Sunday, from DreamWorks Pictures, is directed by Jay Chandrasekhar (Super Troopers, The Dukes of Hazzard, I Love You, Man), from a script by Ken Cheng (Sin City Saints series) and Kate Angelo (Sex Tape) based on a story by Ken Cheng.

The film is produced by Rideback's blockbuster producers Dan Lin (The Lego Movie franchise, It franchise) and Jonathan Eirich (Aladdin, The Two Popes), and is executive produced by Nick Reynolds, Joe Meloche, Jo Koy, Jessica Gao, Jimmy O. Yang, Ken Cheng and Seth William Meier.

The film is distributed by Universal Pictures domestically. Amblin Partners and Universal share international distribution rights.

Press Assets: Can be found HERE

About Fathom Events

Fathom is a recognized leader in the entertainment industry as one of the top distributors of content to movie theaters in North America. Owned by AMC Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: AMC); Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK); and Regal, a subsidiary of the Cineworld Group (LSE: CINE.L), Fathom operates the largest cinema distribution network, delivering a wide variety of programming and experiences to cinema audiences in all of the top U.S. markets and to more than 45 countries. For more information, visit www.FathomEvents.com.

