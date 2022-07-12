Epion Health Provides Hansen Family Hospital Secure Patient Check-In Solution

Strategic partnership will further streamline processes, improve patient access and enhance quality of care

HOBOKEN, N.J., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Epion Health and Hansen Family Hospital announced today the implementation of HITRUST-certified, digital engagement and check-in solutions for Hansen Family Hospital, Ackley Medical Center, Iowa Falls Clinic, and NESCO Family Medical Clinic. This partnership further solidifies Hansen Family Hospital's commitment to providing its patient community with robust, secure technology to improve access to healthcare services.

www.epionhealth.com (PRNewsfoto/Epion Health) (PRNewswire)

Hansen Family Hospital, an affiliate of the MercyOne health system, engaged Epion Health to help standardize and streamline its registration and check-in processes while providing its patients with an easy-to-use and secure way to share their health information. Epion Health's technology, designed to maximize patient engagement, was uniquely qualified to help achieve these goals.

"At Hansen Family Hospital, we are continuously searching for ways to improve the health and quality of life of the patients we serve, and we believe that the technologies we use play a critical role in that pursuit," said George Von Mock, CEO at Hansen Family Hospital. "Offering mobile patient check-in through Epion Health helps us deliver on our commitment to improve access and provide a secure, intuitive patient experience. We have already seen an immediate impact on the quality of data collected from patients and a reduction in time our staff has needed for administrative tasks."

With patient access and standardization at the forefront, it was imperative that the Epion Health technology could easily integrate with Hansen Family Hospital's existing EHR, Cerner. Epion Health, a member of the Cerner Code Developer Program, leveraged the latest FHIR API-based standards to easily integrate with Cerner, resulting in accelerated implementation schedules and real-time data exchange.

"Building customizable, scalable and automated patient access tools has always been a part of our mission, so we were excited to extend our capabilities with Hansen Family Hospital's EHR provider, Cerner," said Max Tyroler, EVP of product and analytics at Epion Health. "Through our SMART on FHIR-powered Practice ToolKit, we offer a fully-integrated interface that streamlines staff workflows, enabling them to easily use Epion's tools within their familiar EHR environment—without the need for additional login credentials or outside dashboards."

In the one month since its implementation, the Epion Health platform has helped Hansen Family Hospital and clinics increase accuracy of data collection, enhance data security, improve access to insurance information, reduce staff burden and boost patient satisfaction. It has also provided greater efficiency to the registration and check-in processes across all sites. For more information about Epion Health, please visit www.epionhealth.com.

About Epion Health, Inc.

Epion Health is a leader in digital patient engagement solutions that empower providers to deliver high-quality care that's convenient, accessible, efficient and profitable. Our secure, HIPAA-compliant and HITRUST-certified platform makes it easy to connect with patients any time, from anywhere, at all points along the care journey. Epion's commitment to innovation and exceptional customer service has made us a top-rated, trusted partner to healthcare organizations across the nation. For more information, visit www.epionhealth.com.

About Hansen Family Hospital

Hansen Family Hospital is a municipally-owned Critical Access Hospital located in the community of Iowa Falls. Named a Top 100 Critical Access Hospital, Hansen Family Hospital provides Hardin County and the surrounding communities with local healthcare services and critical care. Hansen Family Hospital is home to three convenient family care clinics, 24-hour emergency care, and a variety of inpatient and outpatient services. Hansen Family Hospital is located at 920 S. Oak Street in Iowa Falls, Iowa.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Epion Health, Inc.