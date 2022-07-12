DataDome Appoints Aurelie Guerrieri as Chief Marketing Officer to Support Rapid Growth

Global Marketing Expert Brings 20 Years of Experience in Scaling Tech Innovators

NEW YORK, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DataDome , a leading provider of AI-powered online fraud and bot management, today announced that Aurelie Guerrieri has joined its leadership team as Chief Marketing Officer. Guerrieri brings twenty years of experience helping technology companies scale from $50M to $500M and achieve successful outcomes. In this role, she will accelerate DataDome's expansion within the cybersecurity market, ultimately helping digital businesses succeed—securely.

"Aurelie's go-to-market expertise comes at a time when DataDome is experiencing unparalleled growth," said Benjamin Fabre, DataDome's CEO. "Her customer-centricity and ability to strategically highlight our solution's strengths will further differentiate DataDome, enabling us to capture an even greater share of demand in a ripening market. She will also drive cross-functional initiatives that will benefit the entire DataDome ecosystem, including partners, customers, and employees alike."

"I am thrilled to join a company that is dedicated to providing a more human, more trustworthy online experience," said Aurelie Guerrieri. "After all, trust is the basis of our digital world, and in order for businesses to flourish, they must ensure they are transacting with real users, and users must feel secure in their transactions. Clearing the web of fraudulent bots brings businesses one step closer to achieving this ideal. DataDome's explosive growth represents an exciting time, not just for the company, but for digital businesses everywhere seeking protection from online fraud."

Guerrieri joins DataDome from Open Systems, where as Chief Marketing Officer, she grew demand generation's effectiveness 2.5-folds and built out award-winning partnerships. Prior to Open Systems, Guerrieri spent several years advising digital upstarts, unicorns, and veterans, such as IAC, IONOS, and Rakuten, on their growth scaling and digital transformation. Previously, she served as the General Manager and CMO for MobPartner, where she played an integral role in engineering the company's sale to Cheetah Mobile. Before that, Guerrieri held several executive roles elsewhere, including Executive Vice President of Corporate Development for SendMe, Inc. and Vice President at QuinStreet. Guerrieri began her career with McKinsey & Company.

Additionally, Guerrieri has a vast history of advising and serving on boards of directors for numerous organizations, including the Cybersecurity for Executives Program at California State University, Nelson Staffing, and Grove Collaborative.

Today's announcement comes on the heels of announcing the addition of KnowBe4's Lars Letonoff to DataDome's Board of Directors as well as Benjamin Fabre's appointment as CEO . The company was also recently named a "Strong Performer" in bot management in The Forrester Wave™: Bot Management, Q2 2022 report, and has won several industry awards, including the CNP Customer's Choice Award for Best Anti-Fraud Solution , Global Business Technology Award for Best Application of Tech - Security , and the Cybersecurity Excellence Award for Bot Defense .

About DataDome

DataDome is a global provider of state-of-the-art bot protection for mobile apps, websites, and APIs, against online fraud. DataDome's mission is to free the web from fraudulent traffic, so sensitive data remains safe without compromising user privacy or the user experience. DataDome leverages AI and machine learning to beat sophisticated attacks in real time. DataDome protects leading digital commerce businesses , including Axel Springer, AngelList Talent, Australia Post, Patreon, carsales.com Limited, and Foot Locker.

