Cool Off & Flavor Up with Infused Energy at The Human Bean in July

Cool Off & Flavor Up with Infused Energy at The Human Bean in July

MEDFORD, Ore., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- July is the month of ice-cold, energizing blends at The Human Bean drive thrus across the U.S. The company's popular Infused Energy drinks will feature new summer-themed mashups, and baristas will be encouraging visitors to experiment with their own custom creations to cool off with a boost of flavor.

July's Infused Energy flavors: Buzz Berry, Smashmelon, and Perfect Peach (PRNewswire)

Thirsty flavor-mixers in search of cool convenience will find Infused Energy drinks at The Human Bean in July.

The Human Bean's Infused Energy specialty offerings in July include:

Buzz Berry

This red, white, and blue blend of Blue Raspberry and Vanilla turns magically green when fused with energy. Get animated, get invigorated — get it iced or blended.

Smash Melon

Two of summer's hottest fruit flavors — Strawberry and Watermelon — come together to hash it out on the ice. It's pink, it's peppy, and it's perfect for a hot afternoon pick-me-up.

Peach Perfect

Nothing says summer like the tropical blend of Peach and Mango. Take your love of sweet orange fruit to the next level with this delish duo that hits the spot any time of day.

Infused Energy drinks are also available in near-infinite flavor combinations for those who want to try something truly new. The most popular additions include Strawberry Kiwi, Mango, Coconut Blackberry, and Pomegranate. All drinks are available iced, blended, or as an infusion in The Human Bean's Real Fruit Smoothies.

"July is the month of getting outside and cooling off," says The Human Bean's Chief Marketing Officer, Janie Page. "Infused Energy drinks are a way for our customers to do that in a way that's uniquely them, especially if they're adventurous, and our baristas love reporting on the flavor combos people are coming up with."

Thirsty customers in search of cool convenience and flavor will find Infused Energy drinks at all Human Bean drive-thru locations in July and throughout the year.

About The Human Bean

With a passion for creating happy 'Human Beans', the company's drive-thrus around the U.S. have established a reputation for friendly baristas, high-quality coffee and innovative flavors. The Human Bean opened its first drive-thru espresso stand in Ashland, Oregon in 1998, and currently supports over 300 locations open or under development in 25 states. Learn more at thehumanbean.com .

The Human Bean Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Human Bean