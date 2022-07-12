Boeing Announces Second-Quarter Deliveries

ARLINGTON, Va., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boeing Company [NYSE: BA] announced today major program deliveries across its commercial and defense operations for the second quarter of 2022.
The company will provide detailed second quarter financial results on July 27. Major program deliveries during the second quarter were as follows:
Major Programs
2nd Quarter
Year-to-
Commercial Airplanes Programs
737
103
189
747
2
3
767
7
12
777
9
12
787
—
—
Total
121
216
Defense, Space & Security Programs
AH-64 Apache (New)
6
13
AH-64 Apache (Remanufactured)
13
28
CH-47 Chinook (New)
5
9
CH-47 Chinook (Renewed)
1
4
F-15 Models
4
5
F/A-18 Models
4
8
KC-46 Tanker
4
8
P-8 Models
3
6
Note: Delivery information is not considered final until quarterly financial results are issued.
