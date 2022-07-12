Alithya's Oracle Practice Signs Anticipated 10 Million USD Contract with Leading U.S. Dental Insurer

ALPHARETTA, Ga., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Alithya Group inc. (NASDAQ: ALYA) (TSX: ALYA) ("Alithya") is proud to announce the signing of a contract to accompany an existing Oracle client through important stages of its digital transformation processes. The contract has now commenced and is expected to generate approximately 10 million USD in revenues over its 2.5-year term.

The contract, signed with a client that offers dental insurance coverage to millions of Americans, covers an Oracle Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) project that will include the implementation of a payroll system, as well as change management and cloud-based training services to ensure optimal adoption of the technology. The newly signed contract follows a previous Oracle Cloud Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) project conducted between the Alithya Oracle team and the client.

Quote by Mike Feldman , Senior Vice President, Oracle Practice at Alithya:

"This agreement seals the deal on one of the largest contracts ever awarded to the Alithya Oracle Practice. It reflects our reputation for excellence as an Oracle partner, as well as showcases Alithya's expanding role as the trusted advisor to top tier organizations across multiple sectors. This undertaking was an entire team effort, and it gives us the opportunity to deliver repeat success for this important client."

About Alithya

Alithya is a trusted North American leader in strategy and digital transformation, employing a dedicated and highly skilled workforce of 3,700 professionals in Canada, the United States and internationally. Alithya's strategy is based on a plan of accelerated organic growth and complementary acquisitions to create a global leader. The company's integrated offer is based on four pillars of expertise: business strategies, enterprise cloud solutions, application services, and data and analytics.

A 25-year Oracle Partner, Alithya's expertise includes more than 300 certified consultants and Oracle ACEs. The company has a dedicated practice for healthcare and financial services and serves other industries, and contributes in an advisory role to the Oracle Product Development team. To learn more about Alithya, visit www.alithya.com.

