Olga Patterson Named Winner of 2022 AAJ Paralegal of the Year Award, Sponsored by Advocate Capital

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The winner of the 2022 American Association for Justice (AAJ) Paralegal of the Year Award, sponsored by Advocate Capital, Inc., is Olga Patterson from the law firm of Searcy Denney Scarola Barnhart & Shipley, P.A.

Advocate Capital, Inc. Logo (PRNewswire)

She was nominated by Brenda Fulmer, Partner and Shareholder at Searcy Denney.

Patterson has been a member of the law firm Searcy Denney for 17 years and has worked in the legal field for over 30 years. Patterson works with the firm's bilingual clients and assists with their Hispanic marketing efforts. She loves the opportunity to mentor and train others and is a frequent lecturer.

Over the past few years, she has furthered her education and obtained the following certifications and distinctions: Advanced Certified Paralegal in Discovery, Estate Planning and Trial Practice from the National Association of Legal Assistants (NALA), Florida Certified Paralegal, and Florida Registered Paralegal.

Patterson is an active member of numerous legal organizations, including the AAJ Paralegal Committee, the Florida Justice Association, and the Hispanic Bar Association. She's served in many leadership positions, including the immediate past President, Bar Liaison, Speaker Coordinator for the Palm Beach County Bar Association Paralegal Chapter, the Vice-Chair for the Florida Registered Paralegal Eligibility Section for the Florida Bar, an advisory board member for the MTMP Paralegal College Advisory Board, and an advisory board member for the Keiser University Legal Studies Program.

Fulmer stated in her nomination letter, "Considering all that Olga does in our local and national legal community as well as at home and at our law firm, I cannot think of someone more deserving of this honor from AAJ."

The AAJ Paralegal of the Year Award is given to an exceptional AAJ Paralegal Affiliate member who has made contributions to the paralegal profession, shown commitment to continuing legal education, and commitment to community volunteering. Advocate Capital, Inc. is proud to sponsor this award that recognizes the important, key role that paralegals play in our nation's civil justice system and our communities.

Patterson will receive the award at AAJ's Annual Convention on July 16-19 in Seattle. As part of the award, Patterson will receive complimentary airfare, hotel accommodations, and registration for AAJ's 2022 Annual Convention.

Advocate Capital, Inc. is the premier provider of strategic financial products and accounting services for successful trial law firms. It has served the plaintiff bar for 23 years from its headquarters in Nashville, TN, and enjoys a client base that extends nationwide. For more information, visit www.advocatecapital.com or call 1.877.894.9724.

CONTACT:

Rachel Minyard

Vice President of Marketing

Advocate Capital, Inc.

advocatecapital.com/rachel-minyard.html

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Advocate Capital, Inc.