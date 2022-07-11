Loomis AB to publish Interim report on July 22, 2022

STOCKHOLM, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Loomis AB will publish the Interim report January-June 2022 on Friday July 22, at 8:00 a.m. (CEST).
Agenda
8.00 a.m. (CEST) - Report release
The report will be sent as a press release from Cision (www.cision.se) and will automatically be published on www.loomis.com when released.
8:30 a.m. (CEST) - Presentation slides available
For presentation slides, go to www.loomis.com and choose "Financial presentation".
9.00 a.m. (CEST) - Telephone conference and audio cast
Analysts and media are invited to participate in a telephone conference at 9:00 a.m. CEST where Loomis President & CEO Aritz Larrea and CFO Kristian Ackeby will present the report and answer questions.
To follow the conference call via telephone and participate in Q&A session please call (local call);
United Kingdom: +44 (0)330 165 3641
USA: +1 646-828-8082
Sweden: +46 (0)8 566 427 54
Code: 227140
The telephone conference will also be audio casted live via Loomis' website.
To follow the audio cast, please follow this link. The link is also available at our website, www.loomis.com (follow "Financial presentation").
Recorded version
A recorded version of the audio cast will be available at www.loomis.com (follow "Financial presentation") after the telephone conference.
July 11, 2022
CONTACT:
Kristian Ackeby
Chief Financial Officer
Mobile: +46 70 569 69 98
Email: kristian.ackeby@loomis.com
