BMO Harris Bank Announces Minimum Base Pay Increase, Bringing Hourly Pay to $20

CHICAGO, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - BMO Harris Bank today announced it will raise its minimum hourly wage for full- and part-time branch and Customer Contact Center colleagues to $20 per hour beginning Aug. 7, 2022 as part of the bank's ongoing commitment to the financial wellbeing of employees. The increase impacts both new hires and current team members who earn below the new minimum base pay for their position.

This is the second minimum hourly wage increase in just 10 months after the bank raised its hourly base pay to $18 per hour in October 2021. The bank also raised base pay by 3% for a majority of its employees – including those impacted by today's increase announcement – in June of this year. The pay increases reflect BMO's commitment to providing competitive compensation for team members and builds on its comprehensive incentives and benefits packages to recruit and retain the best talent.

"As a leading North American Bank that supports progress for all, today we are announcing a significant new investment in our people – the best team in banking. We know that caring for our colleagues first allows them to focus on helping our customers make real financial progress," said Ernie (Erminia) Johannson, Group Head, North American Personal & Business Banking, BMO Financial Group. "Our dedicated frontline financial heroes bring BMO's Purpose to life every day, boldly growing the good for our customers and communities."

BMO continues to monitor and will adjust compensation accordingly to align with the shifting banking market. In addition to frequent wage assessments, the company offers a competitive Total Rewards Program that includes robust offerings like quarterly and annual incentives, benefits for full- and part-time colleagues, paid time-off, retirement and wellness programs, and tuition reimbursement. BMO is also dedicated to the professional advancement and development of its team and offers programs that facilitate personal career development and provide pathways toward leadership roles.

