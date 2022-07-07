Supplemental Instructional Materials Market to Grow to $4.6 billion in 2024

Impact of at home learning, increase in digital resources spur growth

ROCKVILLE, Md., July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a just-published report by SIMBA Information, the size of the K-12 instructional supplemental materials market was estimated at $3.8 billion in 2020 and forecast to increase to $4.6 billion in 2024. That growth represents a CAGR of 5.3% over the four years, and a corresponding rise in the market share of supplemental materials from 43.9% of the total K-12 instructional materials market in 2020 to 45.7% in 2024.

In the report, K-12 Supplemental Materials Market, released on July 1 2022, SIMBA attributed the growth and forecasted rise to a variety of strong and continuing forces, including a much greater availability of digital instructional materials, the huge amount of teaching resources easily available on the open Web, the rise of Open Education Resources (OER), and current best practices for teaching and learning-specifically the focus on student engagement and inquiry based learning—which can motivate teachers to look outside their standard basal texts to meet those standards.

The largest recent force for the growth of this market though has been the necessities forced upon teachers and parents while children were learning at home during the pandemic which motivated both parties to be creative in locating stimulating and appropriate teaching resources on the Internet that were geared for online learning.

Despite the ongoing high interest in locating and integrating supplemental teaching materials, researchers have found a disturbing high percentage of the more "unregulated" online sources: e.g., those found on virtual resource pools or simply retrieved from a basic Google Web search-presenting serious quality and alignment to standards problems. The State of K-12 Instructional Materials 2022 outlines the specific flaws uncovered and provides examples of how third parties, including traditional educational instructional materials, could play a role in assisting schools and individual teachers in in choosing the highest quality and most appropriate supplemental resources for their classroom.

Other key issues covered in the report include a breakdown of the supplemental materials market by key subjects and geographies; what teachers look for when selecting supplemental materials, including a breakdown by subject, and a look at how, where and why teachers search for supplemental materials.

Also provided are profiles of leading large and smaller leading educational publishers of supplemental materials. Key companies profiled include Discovery Education, Houghton Mifflin, McGraw-Hill, Renaissance Learning, Savvas, Scholastic, and Stride Learning.

An Appendix to the report provides sample guidance materials on how to choose supplemental materials from two sources: a State education agency and a school district.

