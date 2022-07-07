Sungrow's Chairman and Founder Cao Renxian Addresses the Sina Finance 2022 ESG Global Leaders' Summit: "Enterprises Should be More Innovative in Carbon Reduction and Elimination"

HEFEI, China, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- During the second Sina Finance 2022 ESG Global Leaders' Summit, Cao Renxian, Sungrow's Chairman and Founder, delivered a keynote speech at "How Scientific Innovation Drives Net-Zero Carbon Transition", with the thesis "Enterprises Should be More Innovative in Carbon Reduction and Elimination".

Cao Renxian emphasized enterprises are the primary force in innovating and leading the global clean power transition. Whether the high energy-consuming enterprises or the environmentally-friendly ones committed to technological innovations should take a more proactive role in the global decarbonization mission. Enterprises occupy the dominant position in innovation and they should invest more in it while concentrating on their main business.

ESG and Sungrow Collaboration

Sungrow, as the global leading inverter solution supplier for renewables, has worked for 25 years to promote the global clean energy transition cause and collaborating with partners to consistently quicken the pace.

2022 is the 25-year ceremony of Sungrow's foundation. In the past years, Sungrow managed to reduce the cost of clean power conversion equipment by more than ten times, greatly improved the efficiency and reliability of renewable energy and helped realize the non-subsidized generation of renewable power. Sungrow also supplied a considerable amount of RE projects worldwide which provide clean power for global citizens and many MNCs' factories. Currently, Sungrow endeavours to promote the integration of PV, Storage, and Charging to more scenarios and applies advanced technologies like Blockchain to facilitate such progress.

By the end of 2021, Sungrow completed the installation of over 224GW of inverter solutions in more than 150 countries and regions, which can produce more than 300 billion kWh of clean electricity per year and reduce CO2 emissions by more than 200 million tons per year. These initiatives firmly contribute to protecting a clean and beautiful planet and empowering the net zero-carbon transformation of thousands of industries.

The past 25 years mark not only Sungrow's successful technological innovation-driven journey to make renewable energy a more efficient, accessible and economical power supply, but reflects its proactive strategy to improve corporate environmental, social, and governance (ESG). In 2021, we took the great honour to be ranked No.1 among China's top 500 ESG excellent enterprises and ranked the No.1 inverter supplier globally by HIS Markit. Further, Sungrow will continue to take a holistic approach by leveraging its synergic advantages in PV, Energy Storage, EV Charging, Wind Power, and Hydrogen Power and continue to provide comprehensive and innovative solutions for renewable energy projects in an effort to provide clean power for all.

About Sungrow

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd. ("Sungrow") is the world's most bankable inverter brand with over 224 GW installed worldwide as of December 2021. Founded in 1997 by University Professor Cao Renxian, Sungrow is a leader in the research and development of solar inverters with the largest dedicated R&D team in the industry and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverter solutions and energy storage systems for utility-scale, commercial & industrial, and residential applications, as well as internationally recognized floating PV plant solutions, NEV driving solutions and EV charging station solutions. With a strong 25-year track record in the PV space, Sungrow products power installations in over 150 countries. Learn more about Sungrow by visiting: www.sungrowpower.com.

