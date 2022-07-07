PharmaCCX Completes SOC 2® Type 1 Report with Laika

ZUG, Switzerland and BOSTON, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PharmaCCX, the leading provider of innovative access agreement infrastructure software, announced today that it has completed its SOC 2® Type 1 examination. Achieving SOC 2 compliance is a significant milestone for PharmaCCX, as it demonstrates the company's commitment to the industry's highest standards for managing customer data.

By achieving SOC 2 compliance, PharmaCCX clients (payers and pharmaceutical companies) in the healthcare space will benefit from added layers of trust including security, availability, processing, integrity, confidentiality and privacy.

SOC 2 is a rigorous compliance standard developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) that is designed to specify how organizations should manage customer data. Through the process an organization's internal controls for privacy and information security are examined, assessing compliance at a specific point in time.

To earn this report, PharmaCCX worked closely with compliance-as-a-service platform Laika, which helps companies manage information security and privacy compliance, obtain security certifications and build trust with customers.

"Our clients' data is paramount, and that commitment to security is part of PharmaCCX's DNA," said Armen Solakhyan, Chief Technology Officer at PharmaCCX. "SOC 2 report is a milestone that validates the intention we have put into designing our platform and procedures. Our client's need to trust that when they share data with us it will be handled in a safe and secure manner."

"SOC 2 compliance is table stakes for vendors that want to build credibility with clients," said Eva Pittas, founder and COO, Laika. "PharmaCCX is creating an overall culture of compliance, exemplified by their commitment to SOC 2."

PharmaCCX has already begun work with Laika on its SOC 2 Type 2 examination and ISO 27001 certifications, both of which PharmaCCX is expected to complete in the next year.

About PharmaCCX

PharmaCCX is the leading provider of innovative access agreement software. Providing a configurable infrastructure that enables the scaling of creativity and complexity of access agreements with a technology platform that empowers pharmaceutical companies and payers in their access functions to prepare for, negotiate, and manage agreements. The platform empowers users to plan for and seamlessly manage an otherwise complicated process, including the administration of existing deals. PharmaCCX has a presence in Switzerland, Sweden, UK, and USA.

If you're a PharmaCCX customer looking for a copy of the SOC 2 report, please reach out to support@pharmaccx.com

About Laika

Laika offers unified software and services to simplify and automate SOC 2, ISO 27001, GDPR, HIPAA, and other information security compliances. Grow faster, build trust, and implement scalable security practices through solutions for certification and attestation, security questionnaires, audit management, and continuous compliance monitoring.

Laika was founded by Austin Ogilvie and Sam Li, both two-time founders and Y Combinator alumni, and industry veteran Eva Pittas, who oversaw global risk and compliance functions at Citigroup for 20 years. Learn more at www.heylaika.com.

