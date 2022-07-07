Keli Callaghan Becomes Arrington Capital's Newest Partner

MIAMI, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arrington Capital , a thesis-driven firm investing in digital assets and web3 since 2017, today named Keli Callaghan as a new partner to the organization. Keli most recently led marketing and communications at Algorand as their chief marketing officer. Keli is a seasoned entrepreneur and blockchain operator who joined Algorand in 2018 and was responsible for all aspects of their marketing since inception to what it is today - a thriving community of millions of users, thousands of applications and billions of dollars of value.

In her role at Arrington Capital, she will help grow the overall fund through increased brand awareness, community engagement, and supporting the long list of web3 companies that are part of the Arrington portfolio.

"We met Keli in 2019 when we first invested in Algorand. We have grown closer to Algorand over the years, including the launch of the Arrington ALGO Growth Fund about a year ago to invest even more heavily into that ecosystem. We've worked with Keli countless times on events and product launches, and she's one of the most intelligent, charismatic and energetic entrepreneurs I've ever met. We are extremely happy that she's joined us," said Michael Arrington of Arrington Capital. "Like many before her, Keli is taking the path from successful entrepreneur to investor. It's the same path that I took, and I'm pretty sure she's going to be great at it. She will be a particularly valuable resource for the companies that we invest in."

"I am thrilled to be joining a powerhouse of defi that I have found in the Arrington Capital team," said Keli Callaghan. "I look forward to working with a portfolio of leading web3 companies, continuing to support Algorand, and also diving in on new innovations and ecosystems."

Keli previously held leadership roles at the intersection of marketing and customer engagement with several global technology companies including Avid, Sprint, Zmags, and Rez1. Her roles have included the management of channel sales & marketing, developing marketing strategies and tactical execution plans to drive business awareness and growth, building go-to-market positioning and strategy, and leading cross functional teams.

Keli holds a degree in marketing comms and business ethics from Fairfield University and a MBA from Boston College. Keli can be found on Twitter at @KeliCallaghan .

About Arrington Capital

Arrington Capital is a digital asset management firm primarily focused on blockchain-based capital markets. The firm, founded in 2017 by TechCrunch and CrunchBase founder Michael Arrington and TechCrunch CEO Heather Harde, has over $1 billion under management and has invested in hundreds of startups across the world. Arrington Capital is a seasoned, international team composed of Silicon Valley veterans and operators with deep venture capital experience and crypto native roots. Arrington Capital's first fund was Arrington XRP Capital, and has expanded to multiple funds over time, including the Arrington Algo Growth Fund and the recently launched Arrington Moonbeam Growth Fund . For more information on Arrington Capital, visit https://www.arringtoncapital.com/.

