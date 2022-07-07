KDD 2022 Announces Special Conference Tracks for Government, Health, Deep Learning, Diversity and Inclusion

Talks, panels, and papers will address society's greatest challenges and the role of data science and artificial intelligence

WASHINGTON, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KDD 2022 , the premier interdisciplinary conference in data science, today announced special days dedicated to health, government, deep learning, and equity, diversity and inclusion (EDI). Taking place between Aug. 14-18 in Washington, D.C. at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center and online, the conference will offer designated tracks that include speaking sessions, live panels and research papers on topics ranging from digital health and algorithmic bias to exciting developments in deep learning and the U.S. government's data science programs.

Deep Learning Day on August 15 is dedicated to the impact of deep learning on data science and will provide a broad overview of recent developments, including emerging topics that deserve more attention. The six talks will include presentations by Chandan Reddy, professor of computer science at Virginia Tech, and Danai Koutra, associate professor of computer science and engineering at University of Michigan, as well as workshops on spatiotemporal data and adversarial learning methods for machine learning and data mining.

EDI Day on August 15th will focus on gender equity addressing both the challenges and opportunities for women (female-identifying and non-binary) and their allies as we work towards more gender equity, diversity and inclusion in both academia and industry. Keynote speakers include Dr. Brandeis Marshall, chief executive officer of DataedX Group and professor of computer science at Spelman College, Rukmini Iyer, vice president at Microsoft, and Kristen Titus, former Chief Technology & Innovation Officer of the State of New York, founding executive director of the Cognizant Foundation, NYC Tech Talent Pipeline, and Girls Who Code. The workshop will feature panels focused on career journeys and options, a Women's Power Lunch, and a mentoring session.

Health Day, also on August 15, is dedicated to the researchers and practitioners leveraging data science and artificial intelligence to improve health worldwide. Talks include keynote presentations from Milind Tambe, Gordon McKay professor of computer science, faculty director of the Center for Research in Computation and Society at Harvard University, and director of "AI for Social Good" at Google Research India and Temiloluwa O. Prioleau, assistant professor of computer science at Dartmouth College. Papers and in-person discussions will focus on medical dialogue response generation, mobile health applications, and other data mining applications in healthcare.

Government Day on August 16 will include panels featuring leadership and program leads from relevant federal agencies, including National Science Foundation (NSF), National Institutes of Health (NIH), U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), and Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Activity (IARPA). Scheduled speakers include:

Sylvia Spengler , Hector Muñoz- Avila , Wei Ding and Wendy Nilsen , Division of Information and Intelligent Systems, NSF

Jim Donlon , National Artificial Intelligence Research Institutes, NSF

Doug Maughan , NSF Convergence Accelerator

Margaret Martonosi , Computer and Information Science & Engineering, NSF

Erwin Gianchandani , Technology Innovation and Partnerships, NSF

Susan K. Gregurick , Office of Data Science Strategy, NIH

Yanli Wang , National Library of Medicine, NIH

Marilyn M. Miller , National Institute of Aging Programs, NIH

Steven Thomson , National Institute of Food and Agriculture, USDA

Mark Flood , Information Innovation Office, DARPA

Robert Rahmer , Artificial Intelligence Initiatives, IARPA

"Data science offers solutions to society's toughest challenges, but not without the collaboration and passion that KDD has come to represent," said Wei Wang, SIGKDD chair, Leonard Kleinrock chair professor in computer science, and director of the Scalable Analytics Institute at University of California, Los Angeles. "As the most important data science conference in the world, KDD 2022 has the opportunity to gather global leaders to address these, at times, industry-specific problems, inspiring practitioners and researchers young and old to share their inputs and discover tools that will lead to a better tomorrow."

KDD 2022 is being held in Washington, D.C. on Aug. 14-18, 2022. For more information on this year's event, please visit: www.kdd.org/kdd2022/.

About ACM SIGKDD:

ACM is the premier global professional organization for researchers and professionals dedicated to the advancement of the science and practice of knowledge discovery and data mining. SIGKDD is ACM's Special Interest Group on Knowledge Discovery and Data Mining. The annual KDD International Conference on Knowledge Discovery and Data Mining is the premier interdisciplinary conference for data mining, data science and analytics.

For more information on KDD, please visit: https://www.kdd.org/.

