Inception Fertility Launches Second Year of Physician Advisory Board

PAB includes innovative reproductive endocrinologists and infertility specialists who are part of Inception's clinical network; provides guidance, mentorship and leadership for current and incoming physicians to the network

HOUSTON, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inception Fertility continues its mission of leading the fertility industry by launching the second year of its Physician Advisory Board (PAB), a committee of reproductive endocrinologists and infertility specialists (REIs) within Inception's clinical network who help guide, mentor, and lead new and current physicians.

As the largest provider of comprehensive fertility services and practices in North America with an ecosystem of brands that touch every part of the fertility journey, Inception's clinical network includes top-tier fertility practices and innovators in reproductive medicine across the United States and into Canada. Within the PAB, these experts work collaboratively with one another, Inception's executive team and the steering committees to discuss important initiatives and topics related not just to Inception but the entire industry, including diversity and inclusion, lab oversight, and research studies.

Inception designated 2022 as the "Year of the Patient Experience" which the PAB is fully embracing, as it will focus on the critical need for more and better patient education. To address the patient experience, the PAB is also focusing on the employee experience, understanding that a happy and supported workforce has a direct impact on patient satisfaction.

"We know that in order to provide a positive patient experience, we have to start by recognizing that fertility care is a demanding aspect of medicine," says Dr. Jason Griffith, Medical Director at Aspire Houston Fertility Institute and a member of the PAB. "Because there's an emotional toll for professionals, as they are truly invested in our patients, we discuss how a well-cared for staff will provide better patient care and share ways to boost employee morale and enhance the experience for all members of the Inception family."

Research studies are another important topic for the PAB and are becoming a bigger part of the work done by Inception's family of brands, as they can further improve patient care, technologies, and outcomes. By partnering its physicians across its broad clinical network – who bring different perspectives and experiences – with other innovators in reproductive science and technology, Inception continues to lead the industry to a more granular understanding of fertility care and gain greater insight into new ways to give aspiring parents hope.

"The PAB has brought together some of the brightest minds in reproductive medicine to discuss so many important components of this industry, including physician recruitment, safety standards and the employee experience, all in an effort to provide the most exceptional patient care that yields the most optimal pregnancy outcomes," says TJ Farnsworth, Founder and CEO of Inception Fertility. "We are so excited to kick off the second year of the PAB, and we look forward to seeing more positive results from the bridge they've built between Inception leadership and the patients we serve."

About Inception Fertility

Inception Fertility ™ (Inception) is a family of fertility brands committed to helping patients build their own families. Built by patients for patients, Inception's purpose is to achieve the highest bar in experience, science and medicine in an effort to enhance each patient's experience and achieve better outcomes.

Inception's medical experts are leading pioneers in fertility care. Our doctors are some of the first to use breakthrough assisted reproductive technologies (ART) – including in vitro fertilization (IVF), pregenetic implantation testing (PGT) and fertility preservation services – and they continue to lead the industry by building on these technologies by through development, research and thought leadership.

Its growing family of national organizations is an ecosystem of care, which touches every part of the fertility journey, including diagnostics and treatment to financial accessibility. Through this unique ecosystem, Inception is working to deliver on its promise to push the envelope of what is possible to exceed patient expectations.

