The Grind Mac and Cheese Burger Bar and Pepsi Mid America partners to raise funds for St Jude's Children's hospital

MARTIN, Tenn. and MARION, Ill., July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Grind Mac and Cheese Burger Bar, a Tennessee restaurant known for huge, awe inspiring milkshakes, innovative burger creations and playful food infusions, announced today that it will be partnering with Pepsi Mid America to launch a "Mountain Dew-themed" milkshake to help raise funds for St Jude's Children's hospital. Proceeds from this delicious Mountain Dew-themed milkshake will be donated to St Jude's Children's hospital.

"The St Jude's organization helps children and their affected families deal with tragic illness everyday and it is such a worthy charity," said Mark Laderman, Co-founder of The Grind Mac and Cheese Burger Bar. "We are proud to have the opportunity to contribute, if only in a small way, to the St Jude's foundation," said Alan Laderman, the other Co-founder of The Grind Mac and Cheese Burger Bar.

The Grind will be showcasing the delicious Mountain Dew infused milkshake all July long with a portion of the proceeds of the shake and of all Pepsi product sales being donated to help St Jude's. "We cannot think of a better charity than St Jude's, a better partner than Pepsi Mid America or better milkshake theme than the iconic Tennessee original, Mountain Dew. Not only is it our favorite soft drink but it was created right here in Tennessee," says Mark Laderman.

In addition Pepsi Mid America will be releasing millions of limited edition Mountain Dew/Grind cans over Southern Illinois, Western Kentucky, Southeast Missouri, Arkansas and West Tennessee which can be redeemed at the Grind for a free Mt Dew Milkshake! Fans of The Grind and Mountain Dew are encouraged to stop by to check out The Grind's latest offerings, drink a massive and tasty milkshake and help the Grind in Martin, Tennessee and Pepsi Mid America help Children through St. Jude's.

The Grind Mac and Cheese Burger Bar opened in Martin TN in 2017. Located at 112 Lovelace street Martin, Tennessee. It has served tens of thousands of huge, awe-inspiring milkshakes, and innovative burger creations to hundreds of thousands of people. It was also named as one of the top destinations for Mac and Cheese in the state of Tennessee.

Recent over the top milkshakes by The Grind include The Strawberry Short Shake, the Chocolate Freak and the Peanut Butter and Marshmallow-inspired Fluffernutter Milkshake. To learn more please visit them on social media at https://www.facebook.com/eatthegrind

