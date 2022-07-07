Fourth Annual Ace Rewards Day Offers Consumers Exclusive Online-Only Deals

OAK BROOK, Ill., July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ace Hardware, the largest retailer-owned hardware cooperative in the world, is bringing back Ace Rewards Day for the fourth year in a row. The two-day event—July 12-13, 2022—offers exclusive online deals and special bonus offers for Ace Rewards Members available only at acehardware.com.

(PRNewsfoto/Ace Hardware Corporation) (PRNewswire)

With all the top brands under one roof, Ace is a destination for everything from grills to power tools, to home restoration needs. The event kicks off at 12:01 AM on Tuesday, July 12 and runs through Wednesday, July 13. Ace Rewards Members can save 15 percent with code ARJUL on select regular priced items and earn double bonus points. In addition, grills and select mowers purchased online totaling $399 and up are eligible for free assembly and delivery*.

"Ace Rewards Day is a great way for us to give back to our loyal customers by offering valuable discounts on tens of thousands of products," said Bill Kiss, Head of Digital, Ace Hardware Corporation. "With home preservation projects and summer grilling in full swing, we are excited to say 'thank you' to our customers with these exclusive online deals and discounts."

Ace Rewards Day features limited-time savings for Ace Rewards Members on thousands of top products conveniently available at acehardware.com. Customers can sign-up to become an Ace Rewards Member for free at acehardware.com/acerewards. As an Ace Rewards Member, customers gain access to these exclusive deals, earn points on purchases, and are eligible for free delivery*.

*Participation and delivery area vary by store. Excludes same day delivery.

About Ace Hardware: Ace Hardware is the largest retailer-owned hardware cooperative in the world with more than 5,600 locally owned and operated hardware stores in approximately 70 countries. Headquartered in Oak Brook, IL, Ace and its subsidiaries operate an expansive network of distribution centers in the U.S. and have distribution capabilities in Ningbo, China; Colon, Panama; and Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Since 1924, Ace has become a part of local communities around the world and known as the place with the helpful hardware folks. For more information, visit acehardware.com or newsroom.acehardware.com.

CONTACT:

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ace Hardware Corporation