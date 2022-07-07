Adient to discuss Q3 fiscal 2022 financial results on August 5, 2022

PLYMOUTH, Mich., July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Adient (NYSE: ADNT), a global leader in automotive seating, will host a call for financial analysts on August 5, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. (ET) to discuss its third quarter fiscal 2022 financial results. The call will be hosted by Adient's president and chief executive officer, Douglas Del Grosso, and executive vice president and chief financial officer, Jeff Stafeil.

A link to the live webcast of the call and presentation materials will be available on the Adient Investor Relations website (http://investors.adient.com). A replay will be available at the same site.

To participate by telephone, please dial 888-455-2945 (U.S.) or 773-799-3947 (international) 15 minutes prior to the start time of the call and ask to be connected to the Adient conference call. The conference passcode is ADIENT.

About Adient:

Adient (NYSE: ADNT) is a global leader in automotive seating. With approximately 75,000 employees in 33 countries, Adient operates 208 manufacturing/assembly plants worldwide. We produce and deliver automotive seating for all major OEMs. From complete seating systems to individual components, our expertise spans every step of the automotive seat-making process. Our integrated, in-house skills allow us to take our products from research and design to engineering and manufacturing — and into more than 20 million vehicles every year. For more information on Adient, please visit www.adient.com.

