Trial Lawyer Antonio Lewis Returns to King & Spalding

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- King & Spalding announced today that trial lawyer Antonio Lewis has rejoined the firm as a partner in its Trial and Global Disputes practice group. Lewis is based in the firm's Charlotte, N.C., office.

As part of the firm's Consumer Products Litigation team, Lewis will play a key role on trial teams for clients facing product liability, intellectual property, professional liability, and a variety of commercial disputes.

Lewis most recently served as Chief Litigation Counsel at Honeywell, Inc. for its Safety and Productivity Solutions and Building Technologies businesses. He joined King & Spalding as an associate in 2009 and was promoted to partner in 2016 before he joined Honeywell in early 2021.

"During his previous time at King & Spalding, Antonio proved himself a capable and poised trial lawyer with the skills, judgement, and character to successfully represent our consumer products clients' interests in their complex trials," said Andy Bayman, head of the firm's Trial and Global Disputes practice group. "His versatility and his extensive trial experience are huge assets for us."

"Antonio was a vital part of our Charlotte office and a key player in our trial practice for many years, and we are thrilled to welcome him back," said Mark Thigpen, managing partner of the firm's Charlotte office.

Lewis earned his undergraduate degree from Duke University in 2001 and his J.D. from Wake Forest Law School in 2006. He is licensed to practice in both North Carolina and Florida.

"In the courtroom is where I am at my best, so I'm really excited to reunite with my King & Spalding colleagues and the firm's leading consumer products litigation practice to return to trial work," said Lewis. "I am fortunate to know first-hand the way this team collaborates to best serve clients and the opportunity that provides me to expand my practice. It's great to be back."

