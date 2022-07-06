McKool Smith Welcomes Patent Pro and University IP Specialist Alfonso Chan

DALLAS, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- McKool Smith has announced that patent litigator Alfonso Chan has joined the firm as a principal in its Dallas office. Mr. Chan litigates complex intellectual property disputes on behalf of universities, research institutes, and technology companies, and specializes in matters involving semiconductor and electronic technology as well as biomaterials and medical devices.

"Alfonso is an experienced patent litigator with a deep specialization in representing universities in complex IP disputes and licensing matters," said McKool Smith Chairman and Managing Partner David Sochia. "We have been very focused on bolstering our university offerings, and Alfonso's experience and track record are a wonderful fit for the firm. Our clients will benefit from his industry insights, technical savviness, and his considerable experience across the major IP forums."

"McKool Smith's reputation and proven success in high-stakes IP cases are second to none," said Mr. Chan. "I was drawn to the firm's stellar profile, and very impressed by its deep bench of business savvy and highly technical litigators who truly know their way around the courtroom. I look forward to growing my practice at the firm."

Mr. Chan represents plaintiffs and defendants in district courts nationwide and before the Federal Circuit Court of Appeals. He is also registered to practice before the U.S Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and has experience in inter partes review proceedings before the Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB). His international practice includes handling matters in China, Taiwan, Japan, Korea, and Europe.

Mr. Chan served as an adjunct professor of International Comparative Law at Southern Methodist University, Dedman School of Law. Before practicing law, he served as an officer in the U.S. Navy and a nuclear propulsion engineer at Naval Reactors Headquarters. He earned a B.S. in Materials Engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, an M. Eng. in Materials Science and Engineering from the University of Virginia, and a Graduate Certificate in Nuclear Engineering from Bettis Reactor Engineering School. He is a graduate of Southern Methodist University Dedman School of Law.

With 120 trial lawyers across offices in Austin, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Marshall, New York, and Washington, D.C., McKool Smith has established a reputation as one of America's leading trial firms. The firm has secured 13 nine-figure jury verdicts and 15 eight-figure jury verdicts, obtaining more VerdictSearch and The National Law Journal "Top 100 Verdicts" than any other law firm. These courtroom successes have earned McKool Smith critical acclaim and helped the firm become what The Wall Street Journal describes as "one of the biggest law firm success stories of the past decade." McKool Smith represents clients in complex commercial litigation, intellectual property, bankruptcy, insurance recovery, and white collar defense matters.

