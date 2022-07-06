LGCY Power Installation Services Installs 6MW of Residential Solar in June 2022

Customer Orders Increase 48 percent Year Over Year

LEHI, Utah, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LGCY Power (pronounced Legacy Power), the fastest growing residential solar installer in the nation, today announced that LGCY Installation Services has grown its installation capacity 175 percent quarter over quarter, having deployed more than 6 megawatts of residential solar in June 2022. LGCY is now a top 10 residential solar installer in the U.S.

LGCY also installed an additional six megawatts through its partner network and increased overall customer orders 48 percent year over year. The company has originated more than 125,000 residential solar customer orders to date, provided more than $60 million in energy cost savings to its customers and has now completed more residential solar installations in its first nine months than any residential solar company in history.

"It's nothing short of incredible to watch the LGCY Power installation footprint grow at a pace never before seen in the residential solar industry," said Alex Mortensen, President & CFO of LGCY Power. "LGCY completed its first in-house install nine months ago, and has continued to grow amid industry supply chain restrictions, historically low unemployment and broad inflation."

"Our solar installation team has quickly grown to be one of the best, most efficient and dynamic teams in solar," said Chris Iglesias, COO of LGCY Power. "LGCY has grown headcount more than 500 percent to meet our expansion, and we have much more growth in our forecast to keep up with our incredible sales team."

LGCY Power is the fastest growing residential solar installer in the United States and has been named to the Inc. 5000, an Emerging Eight company, A Best Place to Work by Glassdoor.com, and is focused on providing an extraordinary solar experience for customers in the United States. By offering a cleaner, cheaper alternative to traditional electricity, LGCY assists residential homeowners by providing solar power at little to no upfront cost. LGCY Power offers solar in 30 states and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah. For more information visit https://www.lgcypower.com/

