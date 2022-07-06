HARBOR FOODS RECOGNIZED AS ONE OF THE 2022 WASHINGTON'S BEST WORKPLACES

LACEY, Wash., July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Harbor Foods received the award recognizing the organization as one of the 2022 Washington's Best Workplaces by Puget Sound Business Journal (PSBJ). The Best Workplaces list is a ranking based on anonymous employee surveys. The top 100 companies will be recognized at a fun-filled celebration on August 18th, 2022, at T-Mobile Park, culminating in a release of the final rankings in a special section published on August 19, 2022, in the PSBJ.

"We stand behind our purpose of Fortifying Community and continuously strive to make Harbor Foods a Best Workplace"

Following a few challenging years, the Harbor Foods team is especially proud of this recognition during a volatile time in the food industry and a competitive market for talent. Justin Erickson, 4th generation owner & CEO states, "We stand behind our purpose of Fortifying Community and continuously strive to make Harbor Foods a Best Workplace through our commitment to the success of our team members and customers. I'm proud of our Harbor team, we pulled together during a challenging time and did our best to have a positive impact on those we serve, both internally and externally." As a 4th generation Erickson family member, Justin puts his trust in the team members operating and growing Harbor Foods. The feeling of belonging, ownership, and purpose gives Harbor Foods' team members a sense of pride in the work performed each day. The Harbor Foods' team lives by four simple values; Genuine, Resourceful, Motivated, and Friendly that are the foundation of Harbor's "Best Workplaces" culture.

Founded in 1923, the Harbor Foods family of companies are dedicated to supporting the local entrepreneurs, providing jobs in their communities, bringing convenience to busy lives, and inviting us all to experience life around the table. As the largest independent 4th generation-run distributor in the Northwest, Harbor Foods (Harbor Wholesale and Harbor Foodservice) serves over 6,000 restaurants, convenience stores, independent grocers, and quick-serve restaurants with a great selection of products and business solutions. These products include Harbor-owned brands held under the Real Fresh Brands™ division. Brands such as Skippers®, Mountain Fresh™, Via Vita Pizza™, Split Shift®, Watertown Craft Roasted®, and Mein Street®. Harbor Foods also houses Northlink Logistics, an end-to-end third-party logistics company where the culture and values create a unique hassle-free experience. Harbor Foods operates distribution centers in Kent, WA, Lacey, WA, Portland, OR, and Roseburg, OR. For additional information, please visit us at harborfoods.com or harborwholesale.com, harborfoodservice.com, or northlinklogistics.com.

