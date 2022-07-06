Guaranteed Rate Launches New RED-VP Mobile App to Significantly Enhance Loan Officers' On-the-Go Capabilities

Fintech solution designed to make Loan Officers more effective 24/7

CHICAGO, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Guaranteed Rate, a cutting-edge mortgage lender driven to be the nation's top Fintech, is proud to announce the launch of its new RED-VP mobile app. This end-to-end digital tool is designed to make Loan Officers even more efficient and effective anywhere, anytime. This industry-leading digital tool is designed to act as a mobile pipeline, empowering Loan Officers to accomplish anything from issuing a pre-approval letter to locking in a rate, all in real time and all fully remote using just their smart phone.

Guaranteed Rate's newly launched RED-VP mobile app is designed to make Loan Officers even more efficient and effective anywhere, anytime. (PRNewswire)

"Guaranteed Rate is dedicated to developing incredible Fintech solutions that make a real difference for our Loan Officers and their customers," says Ramesh Sarukkai, Guaranteed Rate's Chief Product and Technology Officer. "Our transformative new RED-VP mobile app is just one more way we are setting our Loan Officers up to win by providing them with the best end-to-end digital tools in the industry."

Loan Officers are well aware that business rarely happens on a regular schedule and that their customers have needs well beyond any traditional 9 to 5 workday. Guaranteed Rate's new RED-VP mobile app allows them to take advantage of business opportunities and meet their customers' needs at any time. RED-VP features easy biometric login on mobile and the ability to leverage app notifications to significantly increase efficiencies during the mortgage application process. All a Loan Officer needs to do is open the RED-VP mobile app and they can quickly do any of the following and more:

Create a new loan

Send a one-click conditional approval letter

Lock in rates

Obtain real-time pricing

Run automated underwriting

Get instant access to pipeline and contacts

Run a credit report

Verify property details

Access a summary of all loan details

"The new RED-VP mobile app is a real game-changer for Loan Officers who are always on the go," said Justin Lopatin, an SVP of Mortgage Lending at Guaranteed Rate. "It allows me to be mobile and super effective no matter where I am or what time it is. Best of all, it makes the process of getting your dream home that much faster and simpler for my customers."

About Guaranteed Rate Companies

Guaranteed Rate Companies is a leader in mortgage lending and digital financial services. Headquartered in Chicago, the Guaranteed Rate Companies have more than 10,000 employees in over 850 branches across the U.S., serving all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Since its launch in 2000, Guaranteed Rate Companies have helped more than 1 million homeowners with home purchase loans and refinances, with a total loan volume of more than $116 billion in 2021 alone. The company has cemented itself as an industry leader by introducing innovative technology, offering low rates and delivering unparalleled customer service. Honors and awards include: Top Lender for Online Service for 2018 by U.S. News & World Report; Best Mortgage Lender for Online Loans and Best Mortgage Lender for Refinancing by NerdWallet for 2021; HousingWire's 2020 Tech100 award for the company's industry-leading FlashClose℠ technology; No. 3 ranking in Scotsman Guide's 2021 list of Top Retail Mortgage Lenders; Chicago Agent Magazine's Lender of the Year for six consecutive years; and Chicago Tribune's Top Workplaces list for seven consecutive years. Visit rate.com for more information.

Guaranteed Rate Companies Logo (PRNewsfoto/Guaranteed Rate Companies) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Guaranteed Rate