Ascent On-Demand Joins U.S. EPA SmartWay® Transport Partnership

BELLEVILLE, Mich., July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascent, a leading global logistics company, today announced that it joined the SmartWay® Transport Partnership, an innovative collaboration between U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and industry that provides a framework to assess the environmental and energy efficiency of goods movement supply chains. Ascent joins as a Logistics Partner for dedicated ground transportation arranged through its On-Demand business segment.

Ascent will contribute to the Partnership's savings of 336 million barrels of oil, $44.8 billion on fuel costs,143 million metric tons of CO2, 2.7 million short tons of NOx and 112,000 short tons of PM. This is equivalent to eliminating annual energy use in over 21 million homes. By joining SmartWay Transport Partnership, Ascent demonstrates its strong environmental leadership and corporate responsibility.

"We are committed to helping our ground transport carriers lead the industry in sustainability and efficiency and are honored that our On-Demand offering is a registered SmartWay logistics partner," states Chris Jamroz, Executive Chairman of the Board & CEO of Ascent. "This is just one more way we are demonstrating that we walk the talk when it comes to driving environmental efficiencies, including reduced fuel use and cleaner air. These are not just feel-good buzzwords, they are important factors that our customers look for from their logistics partners and we are excited to be able to demonstrate our commitment through measurable metrics."

Developed jointly in early 2003 by EPA and Charter Partners represented by industry stakeholders, environmental groups, American Trucking Associations, and Business for Social Responsibility, this innovative program was launched in 2004. Partners rely upon SmartWay tools and approaches to track and reduce emissions and fuel use from goods movement. The Partnership currently has nearly 4,000 Partners including shipper, logistics companies, truck, rail, barge, and multimodal carriers.

"Being a SmartWay transport partner will give us access to the EPA's emissions calculating tools, which are the gold standard of fuel efficiency and sustainability accounting, helping ensure our tracking is on the leading edge," adds David Camden, Vice President of Operations for Ascent. "The robust data provided to us through SmartWay will help us provide our carriers with the measurable data needed to demonstrate our competitive advantage, as well as enable us to stay on top of the most up-to-date intelligence needed to continuously improve operational efficiencies and drive success for carriers, customers and Ascent."

About Ascent

Ascent solves supply chain challenges for thousands of customers worldwide. With over $1.5 billion in revenue and a dedicated team of 950+ industry experts in 21 locations across North America, Ascent is a recognized supplier of the year for multiple Fortune 500 companies as well as a partner to thousands of small and medium sized businesses. The company's global reach, deep knowledge and innovative technology platform, PEAK, uniquely position its team to flawlessly execute in delivering goods worldwide via all modes. Ascent's #1 market share in the demanding domestic ground and air expedite market has provided it the foundation to handle even the most complex logistics challenges. Ascent's offerings include truckload, less-than-truckload, global forwarding, air charter, specialized, and expedite solutions. The company moves over 250,000 shipments annually through its competitive freight marketplace. For more information about the company, please visit Ascent's website: www.ascentlogistics.com.

For information about the SmartWay Transport Partnership visit www.epa.gov/smartway.

